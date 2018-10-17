Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Judge reprimanded for ‘inappropriate’ tweet concerning abandoned dog case

TOKYO

A 52-year-old Tokyo High Court judge has been reprimanded by the Supreme Court for posting an inappropriate post on Twitter. 

Kiichi Okaguchi is the first judge to face disciplinary action over a social media post in Japan, Fuji TV reported. The reprimand on Wednesday came after his tweet in May concerning a civil lawsuit over the ownership of an abandoned dog offended the owner. Although Okaguchi was not involved in the case, he tweeted, “Didn’t you abandon the dog?” referring to the owner who eventually won a suit to reclaim the animal after a good Samaritan had taken care of the abandoned canine. 

The Supreme Court held a formal disciplinary hearing regarding Okaguchi’s tweet and ruled, “The tweet deviates from the limits permitted to a judge regarding freedom of expression.” Furthermore, the ruling stated, “This humiliating [tweet] is causing civilians to lose trust in the court and doubt the fairness of the judicial system.”

Dog gonnit!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The animal was abandoned but given back to the owner?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

