Boy in critical condition after apparently jumping from building

A junior high school boy was in a coma on Tuesday after he was found lying on the ground in front of the apartment building where he lives in Tokyo on Monday night. Police believe the boy jumped.

According to police, a passerby called 119 at 11:50 p.m. Monday to report that the body of a boy was lying on the ground in front of the apartment building in Shinagawa Ward. The boy was rushed to hospital.

The boy lives with his parents who were asleep at the time, Fuji TV reported.

Monday was the last day of the extended Golden Week holiday break and Tuesday was the first day back at school.

Suicides by children surge just after holiday periods such as spring and summer vacations, becoming a major social issue.

