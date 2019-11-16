Kansai Electric admits execs' acceptance of gifts; president won't resign

Kansai Electric Power Co said Wednesday two executives who were responsible for its nuclear business both received more than 100 million yen as gifts from a former official of a town hosting one of its nuclear plants, as the utility disclosed additional information on the money scandal involving more than a dozen officials.
The disclosure has re-exposed the collusive ties between Japan's nuclear industry and government officials. Of the 318.45 million yen worth of gifts 20 people at Kansai Electric received, the largest amount of 123.67 million yen went to managing executive officer Satoshi Suzuki, followed by 110.57 million yen for former deputy president Hideki Toyomatsu, the company said.
Toyomatsu, who retired from the post in June, used to be the head of the utility's nuclear power division in Fukui Prefecture, where the town of Takahama is located, while Suzuki serves as acting chief of the division.
Speaking at the second press conference since the scandal came to light last week, President Shigeki Iwane and Chairman Makoto Yagi, however, said they do not plan to step down from their posts at the company or business lobbies.
"It is my largest responsibility to exercise leadership together with (Iwane) and make utmost efforts in pursuing the cause," Yagi said in Osaka, where Kansai Electric is headquartered, adding that the late former deputy mayor of Takahama's offering of gifts escalated since the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami in northeastern Japan, which triggered the Fukushima nuclear crisis.
A report released by Kansai Electric on Wednesday said Eiji Moriyama, who died aged 90 in March this year, had a wide network of connections with Japanese lawmakers and he had threatened to obstruct operation of the company's nuclear power facilities if it did not comply with his wishes.
An independent panel will be set up to investigate the expanding scandal involving 20 officials at Kansai Electric and the late former deputy mayor, and the two said they will decide what to do after looking at a report it compiles by the end of this year.
It said the acceptance of gifts from Moriyama started in 2006 and continued through one month before his death.
Iwane himself received gifts worth 1.5 million yen from Moriyama, according to the report.
Kansai Electric subjected Yagi, who accepted 8.59 million yen worth of gifts from the late deputy mayor, and Toyomatsu to a 20 percent cut in remuneration for two months and Iwane to the same for one month.
The company also admitted that the gifts from Moriyama included U.S. dollars, gold coins, and gift coupons for tailored suits.
While the officials returned or repaid most of them, 34.87 million yen worth of gifts still remain unreturned, it said.
Kansai Electric was criticized after its press conference last Friday for refusing to disclose details, citing the need to protect personal information.
Still, of the 20 people, the utility on Wednesday only disclosed the names of 12 individuals.
An investigation by tax authorities has found that Moriyama received a 300 million yen commission from a local construction company that was hired for projects at the Takahama nuclear complex, according to sources with knowledge of the matter.
Moriyama told authorities that he had sent the gifts as a token of his appreciation for Kansai Electric's support for the town, which is heavily dependent on the Takahama plant.
Money and goods returned by four individuals were found in Moriyama's residence with a note from Kansai Electric confirming the return, the names of the individuals and the date.© KYODO
36 Comments
Login to comment
rainyday
Whoa. Now THAT is in your face corruption-without-accountability.
PTownsend
The dogs bark, the caravan moves on. Or fossils gonna fossil.
sakurasuki
How many of those employee going to be arrested so far? For Japan Inc all they need is bow. Everything is being forgiven.
Vince Black
What a slap in the face. Japanese humbleness
zichi
If they informed their board about the gifts and didn't try to hide them and didn't spend a single yen and returned all the gifts then they shouldn't resign. Anything less, they should.
The exact details have not been released including the names of the 19 executives.
Luddite
Shameful. I wonder why anyone wants to do business with Japan PLC.
daito_hak
They staged with the media a dramatic arrest for Ghosn yet for Japanese executives of companies with direct ties with the government, the prosecutors of a corrupt justice system are totally silent. Nothing to see, move on. Just bow (= give the finger) in front of the Japanese populace, fixed.
Japan is a joke, a country ruled by crooks.
klausdorth
The as-always-5-second-bow and "we're back in business"!
Regain public trust? This guy must have been drinking too much .... bad for your brain!
daito_hak
Apologist non sense. Go to check the meaning of the word corruption and then come back.
TARA TAN KITAOKA
Talk abt arrogant.
Disillusioned
Gifts? I believe the word is, bribes. Or, you could use a more modern term like, grafts. That's a nice photo showing the 'get out of jail free' deep bow. What an absolute joke!
zichi
They would be brides if offered before the contract but were given after the contract so they were gifts.
These types of stories happen frequently.
daito_hak
Apparently you did not check the meaning of the word corruption yet. You really should because you are embarrassing yourself.
Oh my... I can't believe that you wrote this. So corruption is fine it it happens frequently? Seriously?
zichi
Apologist non sense. Go to check the meaning of the word corruption and then come back.
Except it isn't.
They were only corrupt if they hide the gifts and spent the cash. They informed their board and returned the gifts.
If they did try and hide the gifts then yes they are corrupt and should resign and even face criminal charges.
An outside probe including lawyers uncovered the transactions.
There are always gifts. The problem this time was the size of them.
The full details including the names of the executives have not been released.
sakurasuki
Seeing execs from company that responsible for Fukushima crisis can walk away from their consequences, of course that will make other Japan Inc companies think, that they shouldn't give up over something this small.
zichi
Brides are given to obtain a contract or business. This case involves receiving gifts after the business which is common here. There is a difference between brides and gifts. Brides are usually requested/expected. These gifts weren't requested.
However, the size of the gifts to the KEPCO board were very excessive.
zichi
Bribery refers to the offering, giving, soliciting, or receiving of any item of value as a means of influencing the actions of an individual holding a public or legal duty. Bribery constitutes a crime and both the offeror and the recipient can be criminally charged.
smithinjapan
I always chuckle when I hear people gloat with pride about "samurai culture" and morality and see this kind of thing above all the time.
daito_hak
Non sense. Eiji Moriyama paid those executives to thank them for accepting to use the construction company Yoshida Kaihatsu. It was found that that Yoshida Kaihatsu had provided Moriyama with about ¥300 million as commission partly for its successful bid for nuclear plant-related engineering work. This is exactly what corruption is.
The only reason that those guys were caught is that someone who did not receive his share of money threw them on the rails.
daito_hak
When they received the money does not matter since they were definitely expecting to receive a compensation for accepting the conditions asked by Moriyama, that is to order the work from Yoshida Kaihatsu. It's exactly your type of loose interpretation of what is right or wrong so typical of Japanese that is allowing so much corruption in Japan.
sakurasuki
Seeing things both in private sectors and public sectors in Japan that culture is gone from time to time. In the past minister or company execs will step down when they have only minor things. Now they don't even consider that move, the only move they consider only give a public bow that's it. Scandal like Olympus, Moritomo Gakuen and this one just prove that.
Of course foreign execs just can not do this without escaping the consequences.
wtfjapan
How many of those employee going to be arrested so far? For Japan Inc all they need is bow. Everything is being forgiven.
yet if your gaijin CEO your thrown in indefinite detention on accusations alone, seriously the hypocrisy of justice in Japan is thicker than shite
wtfjapan
Brides are usually requested/expected. These gifts weren't requested.
requested or not and gifts should be refused by competent management, too easy to confuse gifts with bribes and this is the exact problem that Japan Inc continue to face today. Bribes and gifts make the tender process of companies corrupt, making prices for public works prices higher than they should be the end result is higher taxation and fewer social services. Its the average Taro that eventually suffers, just look at electricity prices in Japan theyre one of the highest in the world now.
zichi
It was the tax authority who questioned the ex deputy mayor Eiji Moriyama why he had gift ¥320 million to the KEPCO executives.
How can you know the KEPCO executives expected to receive compensation.
First you called it bribes, now you call it compensation? Which is it?
The full details of the story are lacking or need to be revealed. They also need a full legal investigation.
What criminal actions took place and by who. The ex mayor Eiiji Moriyama received the money from the construction company and passed it on in full to the KEPCO executives. Since he died in March we can only know what he revealed but it appears he never tried to hide the facts.
The gifts were in the form of cash, gold bars, others(?).
Is it illegal for company employees to receive gifts? Not in itself unless the company has its own policy on receiving gifts.
The size of the gifts are troublesome and are subject to taxation. The gifts were received over several years, 2011-2017 so they didn't inform the tax authority.
There are criminal actions but what are they.
There should have been a full review by the authorities and any wrong doings reported to the public prosecutor.
Was it criminal of Yoshida Kaihatsu, the construction company to gift the money to the ex deputy mayor Eiji Moriyama? They had received ¥3 billion in building contracts.
The ex deputy mayor Eiji Moriyama was holding a hand of many cards.
Deputy mayor Eiji Moriyama, now deceased, worked in an advisory capacity and as a board member for companies that conducted construction, maintenance and security work at Kansai Electric nuclear power plants in Fukui Prefecture.
Two companies at which he served as an adviser--Yoshida Kaihatsu, a civil engineering and construction company based in Takahama, and a nuclear power plant maintenance company with headquarters in Hyogo Prefecture--were awarded at least 11.3 billion yen in contracts over a three-year period for work related to Kansai Electric's nuclear power plants in the prefecture.
The companies also received contracts from Kanden Plant Corp., a Kansai Electric subsidiary for which Moriyama also served as an adviser for many years.
A tax audit by the Kanazawa Regional Taxation Bureau found that Yoshida Kaihatsu had given Moriyama about 300 million yen in dubious funds.
http://www.asahi.com/ajw/articles/AJ201910020041.html
rgcivilian1
Like this is any news. In Japan once again the mega rich do not go to jail, resign a position and just simply keep getting wealthier. Regain peoples trust, very doubtful and empty words that has no nothing to him or he would do the honorable gesture and resign. This is the way of the mega rich. Money works and talks well in Japan. A simple worker would have been fired and probably land in jail.
Brian Wheway
When they say "gifts" what do they exactly mean? cash? weekend away all expended paid in a luxury resort? posh Holliday for the whole family? free restaurants and booze? use of a private jet to go any where they want? IF they have received a "gift" should the tax department informed of this income? have they avoided not paying there share of tax? if they should have paid tax on said goods/income and they haven't, is that tax evasion? if so they should be arrested and charged as such.
zichi
Over the past 50 years, all the power companies have given enormous donations to the LDP in return for the building of their nuclear power plants. The power companies are one of the most powerful group in the nation. They control the supply of electricity.
They and all of the nuclear village are responsible for the nuclear disaster.
KEPCO increased its power charges when the reactors were shut down to cover the increased costs of importing fossil fuel. They said the charges would be reduced when the reactors started again, but they didn't. My power bill remains the same.
Chip Star
He must think he bowed low and long enough.
wanderlust
I'd love to see his plan to regain the public's trust!
Lots and lots of gifts to local media outlets, PR outlets, bureaucrats and politicians?
The circle remains unbroken.
skotmanforyou
Maybe I should steal something at a store and offer to return it when i get caught. Let's see if the judge will give me a get out of jail card if i told him i would do my best to regain society's trust because it seems to work with all these executives
Nobnaga
another guy apologize and refuse to resign its "GIFTS" which is no one know why he got them, i wonder if abe one of the guys who got some of that money ??
zichi
Japanese domestic power charges (about ¥25/kWh) subsidise commercial use (about ¥17/kWh).
sakurasuki
So they do have real power in both sense.
ozellis
The bows are quite impressive but still on the fence as to whether it gets them off the hook for a $3 million graft. Could be an optical illusion but pretty sure that front guy ain't pulling his weight. There will likely be hell to pay when he gets back to the office.
Anyway, great to hear that he won't resign and let someone honest take over the reins.
Wesley
He can try regaining the public's trust by donating the 320 million yen to charity (eg, a fund to help Fukushima victims, etc). He and the 19 should also work without pay for some time.
Wesley
That's the strange thing about Japan; you have all these high level scandals involving millions of dollars but very little street level crimes (when compared to other countries) such as muggings and vandalism.
Chico3
For me, justice will be when these clowns are FIRED, not resigned, and sent to the nick for corruption charges. I feel sorrier for their families, especially the kids.