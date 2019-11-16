Kansai Electric president won't resign over gift-receiving scandal

Kansai Electric Power Co executives bow at the start of a news conference in Tokyo on Wednesday.

The president of Kansai Electric Power Co said he has no intention to resign after admitting last week that he and 19 company employees had received payments and gifts worth 320 million yen.

Shigeki Iwane told a news conference that he wanted to stay in his position and regain the public's trust. Iwane said that he and other executives received the payments from a now-deceased local official of a town that hosts own of the utility's nuclear plants.

Iwane's comments were broadcast live on NHK.

