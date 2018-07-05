Kirin unveils new vending machines with built-in security camera

Kirin Beverage Co Ltd has unveiled a new vending machine that comes equipped with a small built-in security camera.

While installing security cameras within vending machines is nothing new, Kirin’s “Mimamori" ( Monitoring) vending machine has a high-performance compact camera that sets it apart from previous models, Fuji TV reported. Furthermore, while cameras installed at a high position make it difficult to decipher facial expressions on individuals wearing hats, the new model’s camera is positioned at eye-level so it can clearly make out the faces of both customers and passersby.

Kirin Beverage Co’s subsidiary company Kirin Beverage Value Vendor, a vending machine management company, has signed an agreement with Nishiarai police station in Tokyo’s Adachi Ward to install 30 machines along school routes and in public parks in the area by the end of this year.

