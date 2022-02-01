Kishida says gov't working on accelerating COVID-19 booster shots

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Wednesday the government is working on accelerating the rollout of COVID-19 booster shots.
Kishida said that the number of slots available at a recently reopened mass vaccination center in Tokyo will be raised to 4,000 per day from next Tuesday, and to 5,000 from next Thursday.
Capacity at the center run by the Self-Defense Forces has been limited to 720 slots per day since reopening on Monday, with an initially planned increase to 2,160 slots per day from next week through Sunday filling up almost immediately.
Large-scale vaccination centers that operated in Tokyo and Osaka from May to November last year were capable of vaccinating 10,000 people and 5,000 people per day, respectively. The center in Osaka will be reopened from Feb 7 with 960 slots per day.
Both centers offer people aged 18 or above U.S. pharmaceutical firm Moderna Inc.'s vaccine.
Tokyo confirmed a record 21,576 daily coronavirus cases Wednesday, exceeding the 20,000 mark for the first time as the highly transmissible Omicron variant continues to wreak havoc across Japan.
Meanwhile, a Kyodo News survey has found that 17 prefectures including Tokyo, Kanagawa, Osaka and Fukuoka are now allowing doctors to diagnose people as coronavirus positive without conducting tests, if they are close contacts living in the same households as infected people and if they develop symptoms.
The measures are part of efforts to deal with the growing strain on the medical system and alleviating the shortage of COVID-19 testing kits.© KYODO
12 Comments
Login to comment
Newgirlintown
Why is Japan the slowest out of all developed nations again in regard to vaccination rollout? Come on, chop
chop!
Monty
doctors to diagnose people as coronavirus positive without conducting tests
How does that even work?
Amazing!
Can they also see what allergy I have without an allergy test, and what is wrong with my knee without a Xray?
That would be cool!
klausdorth
Well, that's for Tokyo (mainly).
How about the other prefectures?
How 'bout us here in "inaka" Ehime.
Guess we'll have to wait, and wait, and wait ..... .
Besides, even Tokyo only half the amount compared with their "better times" a year ago.
sakurasuki
Oh Doctor in Japan now has special ability, that better than any PCR test.
sakurasuki
The problem is not with the people that not want to be vaccinated, the problem is in government that slow in doing vaccine from begining.
https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/japan-vaccine-chief-blames-drug-approval-system-slow-inoculation-drive-2021-05-13/
Asiaman7
If last year taught us anything, it’s that Japan can rapidly vaccinate 75% of its population in a matter of months. The booster should be even faster — because it’s only one shot, not two.
Disillusioned
Why do they have single mass-vaccination spots in major cities? That's just ridiculous! People have to travel too far to get vaccinated. There is also the issues of large crowds of people spreading the virus. There should be many smaller vaccination sites all over the country to allow everybody easy access. Most local pharmacies are giving booster shots in Australia.
Asiaman7
Demonstrate a little patience! Japan’s health ministry has determined the timeline for booster shots for those age 64 and below to be seven months after the second dose. Most people haven’t reached that seven-month mark yet. (And yes, we know that the interval is shorter in some other countries.)
Samit Basu
Omicron specific boosters are to arrive in April according to Pfizer CEO.
Stay strong until then.
thelonius
@asiaman7
Yes, but unfortunately, last year didn’t teach Japan anything about starting the vaccination
Bronco
The booster program started 2 months ago and Japan has a huge stockpile of vaccines.
10.000 per day is a trickle.
Behind the scenes, top officials in Japan seem to be less than eager on dishing out these vaccines.
I wonder why.
Mr Kipling
So they are basically going to be giving the majority of boosters AFTER the omicron peak. They should have done health care workers and the old and at risk two months ago. Horses and stable doors anyone?
commanteer
And some other countries are even requiring the boosters for children. Sometime, it's a good thing to live under an incompetent government that's behind the times.