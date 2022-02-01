Kishida says gov't working on accelerating COVID-19 booster shots

A staff member of the Defense Ministry guides residents who received the booster shot of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine at a mass vaccination center operated by the Japanese Self-Defense Force in Tokyo on Monday,

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Wednesday the government is working on accelerating the rollout of COVID-19 booster shots.

Kishida said that the number of slots available at a recently reopened mass vaccination center in Tokyo will be raised to 4,000 per day from next Tuesday, and to 5,000 from next Thursday.

Capacity at the center run by the Self-Defense Forces has been limited to 720 slots per day since reopening on Monday, with an initially planned increase to 2,160 slots per day from next week through Sunday filling up almost immediately.

Large-scale vaccination centers that operated in Tokyo and Osaka from May to November last year were capable of vaccinating 10,000 people and 5,000 people per day, respectively. The center in Osaka will be reopened from Feb 7 with 960 slots per day.

Both centers offer people aged 18 or above U.S. pharmaceutical firm Moderna Inc.'s vaccine.

Tokyo confirmed a record 21,576 daily coronavirus cases Wednesday, exceeding the 20,000 mark for the first time as the highly transmissible Omicron variant continues to wreak havoc across Japan.

Meanwhile, a Kyodo News survey has found that 17 prefectures including Tokyo, Kanagawa, Osaka and Fukuoka are now allowing doctors to diagnose people as coronavirus positive without conducting tests, if they are close contacts living in the same households as infected people and if they develop symptoms.

The measures are part of efforts to deal with the growing strain on the medical system and alleviating the shortage of COVID-19 testing kits.

© KYODO