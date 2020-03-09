Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Kobe woman, Nagoya Sagawa delivery man, JAL cabin attendant test positive for virus

1 Comment
TOKYO

The city of Kobe said on Monday a woman in her 40s has tested positive for the coronavirus. The woman had been to a live music show in Osaka, an official told a news conference.

In Nagoya, Sagawa Express, a unit of SG Holdings Co Ltd, said a delivery man in his 60s of its partner company had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Sagawa has suspended the branch in Nagoya where the man worked, it said in a statement, adding it had ordered workers who had close contact with him to stay at home.

Japan Airlines said a cabin attendant has tested positive for coronavirus.

The infection comes after local media reported that one person in Kanagawa Prefecture had died from the virus, bringing the country's death toll so far to 15, including seven from the quarantined cruise ship near Tokyo.

1 Comment
Japan's death rate is about 0.6%. Probably much, much lower since there are many who have the coronavirus but showed mild symptoms and/or haven't been tested to the level of countries like South Korea. I'd guesstimate about a 0.2% death rate. Maybe lower.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Why is the death rate so low in Japan compared to say Italy?

2 ( +2 / -0 )

