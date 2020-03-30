Koike calls for fewer outings; says state of emergency up to PM

Tokyo's governor on Monday called on residents to avoid outings in the evenings and at weekends as the coronavirus crisis deepened, but said it was up to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to declare a state of emergency to tackle it.
As much of the rest of the world has gone into strict lockdowns to fight the coronavirus, Japan has so far managed to avoid the kind of outbreaks that have ravaged parts of Europe and the United States and restrictions are only requests.
However, a spike in cases in Tokyo, along with the death of a beloved comedian on Monday, appeared to be driving home the potential risk. A top doctor called on Abe to act now.
"If we wait until an explosive increase in infections before declaring an emergency, it will be too late," Satoshi Kamayachi, an executive board member of the Japan Medical Association, told a news conference, in comments carried by broadcaster Nippon Television.
Throughout the development of the outbreak, Abe's government has appeared resistant to declaring a state of emergency, with the government's top spokesman on Monday squashing speculation it would take such a move on April 1.
Only last Tuesday, the Japanese government and International Olympic Committee succumbed to intense pressure from athletes and sporting bodies around the world to delay Tokyo 2020 for a year because of the outbreak.
"The number of infections continues to increase from last week and we are at a crucial moment which will determine whether we can minimize the number of further infections," Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike told a news conference. "Through April 12, we are asking that residents refrain from going out in the evenings, and to refrain from all unnecessary outings at the weekend."
Koike last week appealed to Tokyo residents to avoid all but necessary outings over the weekend.
But any lockdown in Japan would look different from mandatory measures in some parts of Europe and the United States. By law, local authorities are only permitted to issue requests for people to stay at home, which are not binding.
Therefore, even if Abe were to declare an emergency, any lockdown would rely more on moral suasion and peer pressure than formal penalties.
The Asahi newspaper reported on Monday Japan had raised its defenses against imported cases by banning the entry of foreigners traveling from the United States, China, South Korea and most of Europe,
However, a Foreign Ministry spokesman said the government had not made any decision on bans.
Some 1,944 people have been infected and at least 56 have died, according to public broadcaster NHK. Those numbers exclude 712 cases and 10 deaths from a cruise ship that was moored near Tokyo last month, it said.
Tokyo, the capital which has become the epicenter of the outbreak in Japan, reported 13 new cases for a total of 443 infections so far.
Yoshihide Suga, the government's top spokesman, told a news conference earlier: "It's not true that the government is planning on declaring a state of emergency from April 1."
Suga also said an expected telephone call between Abe and Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the head of the World Health Organization, later on Monday had nothing to do with any decision on whether to call a state of emergency.
Fans lamented the death of comedian Ken Shimura from the virus, with many saying on social media it should serve to highlight what a major threat it actually is.
"It's probably bad to say this, but I hope his death helps Japanese, who still don't seem to be taking this virus seriously, start to change their attitude," one tweeted.
Abe has already pledged to deploy a huge stimulus package, bigger than one compiled during the global financial crisis, to combat the outbreak.
The ruling Liberal Democratic Party called for a package worth 60 trillion yen ($556 billion) that includes direct government spending of about 20 trillion yen.
The government plans to issue more debt to fund the massive stimulus package, sources told Reuters.
Separately, sources also told Reuters that Japan is conducting a survey on how prepared financial institutions are in case the government declares a state of emergency.© Thomson Reuters 2020.
PTownsend
Sounds like another pol saying 'I'm not responsible for that'. Backatcha, PM.
buffalo
"It's probably bad to say this, but I hope his death helps Japanese, who still don't seem to be taking this virus seriously, start to change their attitude," one tweeted.

Correct me if I'm wrong, but I read this came from ex prime Minister Hatoyama.
Correct me if I'm wrong, but I read this came from ex prime Minister Hatoyama.
Bungle
This woman is utterly useless. What does she do exactly, except to say: “Sorry but I can’t”?
SauloJpn
How bad does it need to get before there is a lockdown? Do they understand that if the numbers really spike it is too late for the lockdown to do it's job?
Bruce Chatwin
That's sure to be effective with an estimated 8.5 million using the subway, never mind trains and buses, in Tokyo daily.
kurisupisu
Millions of people are getting on crowded subway trains at this very moment-Tokyo has to be properly shutdown to stop the virus.
Half-measures won’t do...
gogogo
So more people have to die before someone pulls their head out?
Atari
@bungle
she is the mayor of Tokyo, what do you expect her to do? She legitimately does not have the authority to put the city into lockdown. At least she is actually showing up and pleading with the public as strongly as she legally can.
nonu6976
A classic case of paralysis by analysis.
Lock down Tokyo now.
Dango bong
On my morning commute this morning (Odakyu, Chiyoda) it was completely packed. shoulder to shoulder as usual. The good thing was everyone but for two people in my car were wearing masks.
One newpaper-reading oyaji who was not wearing a mask was gagging and coughing the whole time.
theResident
@Bungle: As pointed out, she can't do anything from a legal standpoint. She doesn't have the power, and nor will be given it. She is doing a great deal more than Central Government appear to be doing.
Wobot
Someone asked her "If we're not supposed to be out at night, why did you call this press conference at 8pm?"
Someone else also pointed out it was an 'emergency press conference' but nothing new at all, i.e. a waste of time.
Even Japanese reporters are getting sick of these half meaures
Bungle
If her position is ceremonial, she should just come out and say it. I’m sick of this mealy-mouthed cowardice.
Beanie
206 tests performed yesterday in all Japan.
That’s one way to ensure there’s not spike in cases!
Toshihiro
I wonder how long it would take Japan to announce a state of emergency given the present situation.
Lamilly
TEST TEST TEST
Hunter James
@Beanie...exactly! I was shocked when I saw the data on Ministry of Health website! Seems like they have started to limit the testing again just to keep the number of infected on record to a minimal. Shame on the Japanese Authorities for hiding the reality!
obladi
@SauloJpn I couldn't have said it any better. The longer we delay the less effective a lockdown will be. There are no excuses at this point.
And, yeah, still lots of crowded events.
Disillusioned
Yeah, but pack into the cattle trucks every morning to go to work and support Japan Inc. You only have one life to give for your company.
Fuzzy
Hopefully Tedros was able to talk some sense into Abe last night. If not Tedros, maybe Able should listen to Fauci
But no, Abe still thinks he can solve a health crisis with money.
mariasjapan
自粛ではなく、禁止するべきです！
Akie
Sounds like she is qualified politician. If it is as serious as she implies, then declare emergency now. Pandemic doesn't take a vocation.
Sounds like she is qualified politician. If it is as serious as she implies, then declare emergency now. Pandemic doesn't take a vocation.
noriahojanen
PM Abe implied the death toll may be a critical indicator for assessment. Former Tokyo Governor Masuzoe suggests criteria for the Tokyo lockdown: 1) 200-300 daily confirmed cases, in the upward trend; 2) Many are aged and critically ill. I think these conditional points are clear and plausible. Judging from them it is not yet needed.
If the emergency rule is imposed, the government should also clarify and address the exit strategy and timeline which should be numerical, evidence-based and practical.
Mirai Hayashi
Sorry for sounding pessimistic but Shimura Ken's death isn't going to convince young people to stay home. They see him as an old person, and that his fate can't and won't happen to them. PEOPLE ARE STUPID and Japanese are sheepish. That is why we need an adult (or a sheep herder) in the room to LEAD! Abe's poor decision to side with the businesses and keep the country open is going to get more people KILLED. Wagyu beef???? REALLY? I mean REALLY. Get an F'ing clue and open your F'ing eyes. WITHOUT PEOPLE, THERE IS NO ECONOMY TO SAVE!