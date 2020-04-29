Koike calls for state of emergency to be extended nationwide

Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike on Wednesday called for an extension of Japan’s nationwide “state of emergency,” which requests people to stay home and social distance, to stem the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.
“Tokyo is still facing a serious situation and so I would like to have it go on longer,” she told reporters.
She noted reported daily cases of COVID-19 in Tokyo have topped 100 people recently.
Japan has had about 400 deaths so far nationwide, 100 of them in Tokyo.
The state of emergency, declared by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, lasts through May 6, which marks the end of the Golden Week holidays that began this week.
The government has asked people not to travel during the holidays. There is no lockdown in Japan, and some businesses and restaurants remain open.
But the usually jam-packed commuter trains and streets of Tokyo have thinned out, and at times look abandoned.
socrateos
There is no choice but extend.
Serrano
Oh well, looks like a lot of gyms and travel and service related companies are going to go bankrupt. Is she going to reimburse them?
Yubaru
See all the people following along with the "group" mentality! Far too many people believe the myth that Japanese "follow" the rules of the group, here is more evidence to the contrary!
It's only the "group" when it's something positive and everyone jumps on the bandwagon.
These are the people who think bad things only happen to everyone else!
pointofview
If they keep dragging it on then they shouldn't be giving interest free loans...they should be giving the coin for lost revenue.
pointofview
Handouts that it. Government decided to destroy jobs and businesses.
Serrano
Oh well, there goes the economy. Never seen the economy ruined for one virus before.
Actually there is another choice. Go back to work following safety guidelines.
Vince Black
She’s just virtue signaling. Remember a month or two ago she complained about how cherry blossom parties being cancelled was akin to Italians not being able to hug each other. She’s a fraud
Kushiro
At least 80 per cent of the population must stay home for the infection to be brought under control.
Stay home if possible please.
Fighto!
These businesses have NOT been ordered to close. Citizens have NOT been locked down. It is voluntary. If these "gyms and travel and service companies" are living month to month, their business model is heading for bankruptcy anyway.
Stay home, save lives.
Hunter James
The photo sums up the attitude of many Japanese! It’s better to reopen the businesses and make these people return to their work places because they seem to be wasting their time outdoors anyway by endangering others life as well. Most people can’t glue their bum indoors ( pardon me ) so might as well end the shut down! The problem was the half hearted lockdown in Japan which was only requests rather than a rule! I haven’t left my apartment in the last 60+ days and did online grocery shopping, training indoors, catching up on movies, of course tele working during office hours and so on. It’s not that difficult. But many people still go outside unnecessarily so might as well return everyone to work and reopen the country.
Mirai Hayashi
If people can't get themselves under control and cooperate, then this will keep going on. All we need to do is exercise self control and stay home for 2 to 3 weeks and the numbers will most likely go down enough for a throttled opening of businesses. NZ did a good job of this.
Yubaru
Pray tell, in a metropolitan area as congested as Tokyo, how in the world can anyone "follow" safety guidelines? Oh how about all the schools too, 40 kids or more in one classroom, the trains, and just about everything?
Monty
Maybe the situation on the photo is a signal from the public to the government that they are absolutely NOT satisfied with the government's decision about "lock down" their lives and incomes!
Do the hustle
Good luck controlling the spread of the virus with crowds of fools like the photo. In Australia, every one of those clowns would be hit with a $1000 fine. There are so many elderly in that photo. All are high-risk and could easily die from catching this virus. People have to be made to follow the self-distancing regulations. Asking them is doing nothing!
kohakuebisu
Koike has nothing to do with anywhere outside Tokyo. Why should Shimane or Aomori or Kochi listen to her?
The biggest problem in Japan is a lack of testing in Tokyo, the prefecture Koike is responsible for. Keeping in other prefectures into lockdown will not remedy that.
Monty
@Do the hustle
The elderly people in Japan went already to many many harder problems in their lives. (War, Nature disasters...)
Do you think they care about a virus?