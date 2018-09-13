Koike opens new Tokyo fish market after 2-year delay

As a brass band blared "Anchors Aweigh," Tokyo's governor led Thursday's opening ceremony for the Japanese capital's new fish market and tried to assuage concerns about contamination at the site that delayed the move from the famed Tsukiji market.
The new Toyosu market won't open for business until Oct 11, but hundreds of government and fisheries industry officials came to the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the sprawling facility. Wholesale fish sales will end at Tsukiji, which opened in 1935 and became one of the city's most popular tourist attractions.
After taking a tour of the new facility, Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike told the crowd that Toyosu will carry on the "Tsukiji brand," which represents a food culture loved around the world.
"Safety has been ensured," she said. "Steps have been taken."
Koike delayed the move scheduled for November 2016 after an inspection found arsenic and other contaminants in the groundwater at the site.
Tsukiji became a favorite tourist spot for its array of tiny sushi restaurants, shops selling Japanese knives and stalls hawking hundreds of species of seafood as well as sweets.
Yet it is also a working market, where an average of 1.6 billion yen, or about $14.5 million, worth of seafood is moved each day.
This weekend will be the last time its iconic early morning auction will open for visitors.
The city's plan calls for a new mall-like facility for Tsukiji, including a theme park. Some of the stores and restaurants in the area surrounding Tsukiji's wholesale market and auction area will stay, but its core fish market operations are moving to Toyosu.
Officials hope the new state-of-the-art market at Toyosu will also become a tourist attraction.
The move to Toyusu has been unpopular from the start because an earlier plan envisioned keeping the fish market in Tsukiji by modernizing the facility with construction while it continued to operate. Tsukiji is closer to central Tokyo.
The city under Koike's predecessors decided an updated facility was needed for sanitation and efficiency reasons. The proposal was damaged by the discovery of contaminants in the new site, and some critics have said consumer confidence can't be restored, despite assurances that the new facility has since been made safe.
Almost every speaker at Thursday's opening ceremony talked about how long the struggle had been for the move, including wrangling among city lawmakers.
Takaaki Yamazaki, the head of Koto Ward, where Toyosu is located, used the Japanese expression for moving beyond the past with water, to welcome the new market.
"Let's wash all that away and let bygones be bygones," he said.
bones
So it’s HER fish market??
or did I misunderstand
Aly Rustom
Yay...
Kenji Fujimori
Fress fish please
Kenji Fujimori
*Free
smithinjapan
"After taking a tour of the new facility, Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike told the crowd that Toyosu will carry on the "Tsukiji brand," which represents a food culture loved around the world."
Ummm... no. Almost no one knows it, sorry. But of those who do, many know it from scandal headlines, and as a place full of toxins since it was formerly a gas processing plant. One thing's for sure, smart people will avoid any food sold from that place.
jcapan
Wow, she really has changed Japan!
Disillusioned
Paper bags full of cash have been exchanged and safety checks have been altered. Otsukare sama Koike-san!
Michael Jackson
"Safety has been ensured, steps have been taken."
You remember that photo op of me walking over the site smiling and waving my hands don't you? Well I also stood there and clicked my heels three times, crossed the fingers on both my hands, threw some salt over my left shoulder, and had that lady from the Poltergeist movie declare "This site is clean."
Jalapeno
I, for one, am looking forward to visiting the new site and dodging the mini-fish mobiles scooting up and down the aisles. Although, my hazmat suit may hinder my mobility a bit.
Cricky
Suprised they are not wearing hazmat masks, Australia news are carrying the story of a rat plague after the old market shuts down. Apparently they have a special rat unit to combat the tens of thousands of rats expected to migrate. From the photo they missed a few.