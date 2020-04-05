Koike says Tokyo has secured 1,000 beds for virus patients

Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike said Sunday the metropolitan government has secured about 1,000 beds for coronavirus patients, although experts say at least 4,000 beds may be needed for the capital.

While 817 patients were hospitalized in Tokyo as of Saturday evening, Koike said patients with mild symptoms will be transferred to metropolitan government-arranged hotels from Tuesday so that hospitals can accommodate those with more serious symptoms.

Concerns have been mounting over whether authorities could actually keep up the pace of the procurement of beds given the sharp increase in the number of infections.

There is also a shortage of ventilators, as well doctors and technicians who know how to use them, health authorities said.

On Sunday, Tokyo confirmed 143 new coronavirus infections, marking the highest rate of increase on record, metropolitan government officials said.

This brought the total number of pneumonia-causing virus infections confirmed in the Japanese capital to 1,033, a development that could step up calls for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to declare a state of emergency. The number of cases with untraceable transmission routes has increased in recent days.

