Koike says Tokyo has secured 1,000 beds for virus patients

Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike said Sunday the metropolitan government has secured about 1,000 beds for coronavirus patients, although experts say at least 4,000 beds may be needed for the capital.
While 817 patients were hospitalized in Tokyo as of Saturday evening, Koike said patients with mild symptoms will be transferred to metropolitan government-arranged hotels from Tuesday so that hospitals can accommodate those with more serious symptoms.
Concerns have been mounting over whether authorities could actually keep up the pace of the procurement of beds given the sharp increase in the number of infections.
There is also a shortage of ventilators, as well doctors and technicians who know how to use them, health authorities said.
On Sunday, Tokyo confirmed 143 new coronavirus infections, marking the highest rate of increase on record, metropolitan government officials said.
This brought the total number of pneumonia-causing virus infections confirmed in the Japanese capital to 1,033, a development that could step up calls for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to declare a state of emergency. The number of cases with untraceable transmission routes has increased in recent days.© KYODO
thepersoniamnow
For one of the worlds richest nations, and certainly one of the most capable, 1000 beds is surely a joke.
If you give me a manual and the equiptment I could have set up 1000 beds a month with a small team.
Bruce Chatwin
It is good to see Governor Koike take the initiative, especially as PM Abe seems to be paralyzed with indecision. However, here is a sobering caution from the Japanese Society of Intensive Care Medicine:
The number of ICU beds in Germany is between 29 and 30 per 100,000 people, whereas in Italy it is around 12. In Germany, most deaths from the new coronavirus infection die in the ICU, whereas in Italy many people die before they get to the ICU. Despite the aging of Japan, the number of ICU beds per 100,000 people in Japan is about 5 beds per 100,000 people. This is less than half the number of beds of Italy, and overshoots in terms of deaths are expected to come very quickly in Japan.
It is important to note that in Japan, ICU is a two-on-one nursing care system. However, in order to treat severe new coronavirus infection patients in the ICU, it is necessary to treat one patient from the viewpoint of infection protection. That means you need two nurses. This means that the eight-bed ICU will be full at manpower when two patients with the new coronavirus infection are being treated in the ICU and that the ICU will not even be able to accept patients after normal surgery or emergency patients. Intensive care is highly specialized, and inappropriate respiratory management can damage the lungs. However, the problem is that there are few doctors in Japan who can handle respirators for severe pneumonia. More manpower is required for ECMO management. (ECMO is a type of ventilator system that has proven to be very effective in treating COVID symptoms.)
Currently, it is estimated that there are about 6,500 ICU beds in Japan, but the number of beds capable of accommodating severely ill patients with new coronavirus infections may be less than 1,000. Forcible containment can lead to nosocomial (originating in a hospital) infections due to disrupted infection control, infections of healthcare workers, and physical and mental stress of medical staff engaged in intensive care. It is clear that manpower resources are a major issue, and that it is not just a matter of the number of ventilators.
https://www.jsicm.org/news/statement200401.html
oldman_13
Good for her in being proactive, ignore the haters.
Akie
Only 1000 beds ? That is really a good news, meaning that there is no crisis in Japan.
Burning Bush
Good work, hopefully most of those beds will remain empty, or filled with the typical cough once and call an ambulance crowd.
The virus has been openly spreading in Tokyo for 3 months, if there was going to be a mass inundation of pneumonia causes it would have happened by now.
We have 3 months of evidence that this virus is not going to cause mass deaths.