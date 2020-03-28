Tokyo governor says people can enjoy cherry blossoms next year

Japan's cherry blossoms are in full bloom, but flower viewing has come to an abrupt halt in Tokyo because of the coronavirus.
Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike has repeatedly asked the city's 13 million residents to stay home this weekend, saying the capital is on the brink of an explosion in virus infections. She warned of a possible hard shutdown of the city if the spread of the virus doesn't slow.
On Friday evening, access was blocked to Ueno Park, a favorite spot for hanami, or cherry blossom viewing. Signs said “No parties” and “Danger no entry."
The empty park was a sharp change from last weekend, when people came in droves after the central government announced an end to national school closures, leading many to think that the outbreak was under control, when it was actually worsening in the capital.
Koike repeated her stay-at-home request Friday, asking Tokyoites to postpone their flower viewing until next year. “The cherry blossoms will surely bloom next year. People can enjoy watching them then. Our priority right now is to overcome this difficult time," she said.
Amusement parks, zoos and aquariums, as well as some coffee shops and department stores, will be closed for the weekend. Officials are particularly concerned about asymptomatic young people spreading the virus.
Daichi Harada was with his dog getting some fresh air in the park after being at home for an extended period.
"Tokyo ordered us to stop cherry blossom viewing," he said as left. "It's our duty to stay home."
Fanny Greene
damage is done folks. but some action better than none I suppose.
zichi
The blossoms will come again for most people.
noriahojanen
The modern-day cherry bloom viewing is not really a real Japanese tradition to keep. It's more artificial as most cherry blossom trees planted across Japan are genetically duplicated (that's why full blooms can be predicted rather accurately).
Hammako
But please, starting Monday get on a packed train with six thousand of your closest friends...
factchecker
Have your booze up at home and look at a picture of a Sakura tree instead. Pretty much what Hanami is anyway.
Elvis is here
From what I have seen and heard, most people did some sort of hanami before this soft-lockdown.
Nonetheless, next year will more the merrier. Stay safe every one and stay in doors!
vanityofvanities
British prime minister Johnson revealed he was found positive. I see all Japanese politicians appear without masks before people. They are meeting many people everyday. I guess some of them are positive already. Prince Charles also revealed he is positive too. I think it is brave and good that they do not hide it. In Japan, it is a stigma. It is not the case. It is not that we visit bad places and bring back venereal diseases.
Disillusioned
It is a public duty to take the annual hanami photo. Social distancing is a responsibility, not a suggestion. I have no doubt that Japan is sitting on the cusp of a major increase in virus infections due to so many people ignoring social distancing guidelines.
kurisupisu
But next week on Monday, millions will be jamming themselves into trains and buses all over the country
Akie
She should have told the world long ago. It could be a very dangerous game, the Olympic game. Shame on the shamed.
Akie
kurisupisu, based on the urgent urge, Tokyo has to be shut down, no alternatives.
quercetum
Will a two day weekend make enough of a difference?
sakurasuki
For safety reason people can enjoy Olympic another four year not next year to be safe.
Social distancing may be needed for ‘most of year’
https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-51977802
Akie
quercetum, you had asked something that shouldn't be asked anymore. Two day isn't enough, as simple as that.
rainyday
And another day goes by without a meaningful government response to this.
Dan Lavender
hanami is off but the millions packed onto the underground everyday is on!
what the f@ck!
Serrano
Security personnel stand guard at Ueno Park in Tokyo to discourage people from entering to view the cherry blossoms on Friday
I see one person slipped past the security personnel.
Serrano
Amusement parks, zoos and aquariums, as well as some coffee shops and department stores, will be closed for the weekend.
People will go to the supermarkets instead and clean out what's left.
Bruce Chatwin
May as well make it a family outing...
SaucyJack
We called the early learning school to ask when they expect to start their new term, it’s open today (Saturday). Apparently they wanted to close but pushy parents insisted they stay open and continue with classes.
Ive looked out of the window this morning and see people milling about on the streets. Nobody is listening to this soft lockdown, things are about to get real ugly.
Akie
Serrano said "People will go to the supermarkets instead and clean out what's left."
Very interesting comment. Obviously you are better than the HOPE.
Akie
My advice is for Abe to make announcement on Monday. No later than that.
memoryfix
I look at the death count.
Japan had 47 up until yesterday. 49 today.
2 people.
Very slow. If more people really had the disease, more people would be dying, considering its contagiousness. Even allowing for a long incubation period, it’s very low.
I’m not saying be foolish. But why not look at what Japan is doing right compared to other countries? Keeping clean and just a usual polite distance. Instead of listening to these crazy commenters on here.
Actually, what I worry about is Japan letting sick people into the country.
Basically, I’m so happy to be here in Japan.
Mark
YES Mam, and home we shall stay. Staying home is not much to ask for when it saves thousands of lives. The next step will be and a LOCK DOWN when many IDIOTS do't follow instructions.
kurisupisu
It is impossible to prevent large cities with their populations from going out.
Quarantining a village or very small town yes but millions of people no.
Yubaru
A weekend at home is not going to do much, if people head back out to Monday morning rush hour trains!
rainyday
Because it was just days ago that Italy had only 49 deaths, and half measures won’t cut it? And its not just Italy, its Spain, Iran, the US, et etc.
Thinking we’ll get out of this by “just keeping clean and a usual polite distance” IS foolish.
kwatt
No problem. There are so many parks that have some cherry trees all over. You can still enjoy beautiful blossoms there. I saw some groups enjoying under trees the other day.
tinawatanabe
Because the next election is near, I'm sure she will come up with something else soon.
jojobird
Why am I going in to work Monday? Crowded room—50 people.
Do the hustle
Sensible people will stay home. Foolish people will go out. I guess it’s a kind of natural selection.
itsonlyrocknroll
Better a tad late than never.
Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike, next priority is the over-crowded, rush hour “pack em in like sardines”, transport system.
This is a tough and tricky nut to crack, so will require more commitment from the businesses community.
Non-essential staff will have to stay at home. Employers must be more responsive/responsible in making these decisions.
drlucifer
Name me one country that you have you seen corpse on the streets.
The most vulnerable are the old and those with underlying diseases.
With the ministry of health having a firm grip on all data how will we know of covid-19 related death.
Families can lose someone from the virus and stay quite for of being discriminated upon.
Shimura Ken is infected and he is apologising for causing society problems as if he knowingly caught it. There are thousands of people with mild symptoms afraid to seek testing for fear of losing their job or being discriminated upon.
Until the ministry of health releases data of the number of deaths from pneumonia or those classified as due to an underlying disease.
Suspicion will continue as it is clearly evident there is no transparency. What a shame that They are making the ccp look so transparent.
How long will the pretending continue and how is it going to be covered up.
What they have going for them is an ultra pathetic mainstream media and a sheepie population making it easy to get with murder.
rainyday
Uh, New York? Milan? Wuhan? Madrid?
Seems it is possible.
Meiyouwenti
Koike was overreacting to ban cherry blossom viewing in Tokyo when people just wanted to stroll around in parks while keeping enough social distance from other strollers. She’s coming up for re-election in June. Maybe she wanted to sell the image that she’s the governor who can do the job.
Vince Black
Wait, isn’t that like taking hugging away from Italians!?
marcelito
Stay home on the weekend, back to work on public transport Monday, thousands of schools across the country full of what did they call them ' assymptomatic young people ' students re- opening next week......yep, great leadership by J govt. This is like living in some bizzaro world.
Luddite
It's alright, they can come on Monday, after they've been to work and been squashed onto public transport. After all, the virus is only a problem at weekends, isn't it?
Tora
Hopefully she's right and it's over soon and we can all enjoy the Hanami next year and hold the Olympics in 2021.
Meanwhile, Trump is saying it will over by April, and then Americans can get back to work.
But I don't think politicians should be making such sweeping statements.
In reality, i's just going to run it's course, unless of course we get a vaccine (but it may all be over before a vaccine even comes online).
But what about the experts? They don't agree, but some are saying it may take up to two years.
There are still too many unknowns.
kohakuebisu
This comment has been downarrowed but is true. Most trees are branches from the somei yoshino variety grafted onto other roots. Its an age-old model of genetic modification, used heavily among fruit growers. It a tradition of course, but one will celebrates a very controlled form of nature.
The danger is that the foolish people may only get mild symptoms and then spread it to the less fortunate, like health workers. Or they fill up the hospital, meaning people will heart attacks and strokes can't be treated.
zichi
I have stayed at home since Feb 24 when I was discharged from hospital except for one visit to a local hospital. But we don't live in a small apartment. We have a large house and garden so I can sit in a roko and enjoy the blossom of the neighbor.
zichi
Apple trees couldn't be grown in the Japan Alps because of the extreme cold winters. Until a farmer grafted the top of a Japanese tree onto the bottom of a British one.
Ani
Meanwhile, the Association of Coronavirus Infected Droplets (ACID) has agreed to also pause its activities in the country to abide by the Governor's request. The official spokesperson of ACID has said it will resume normal operations from Monday, like the rest of the population of Japan.
Northernlife
She’s coming up for re-election in June. Maybe she wanted to sell the image that she’s the governor who can do the job...Well it obvious shes lied her arse off to the people now trying to look like she is doing something Japanese voters cant be that dumb now can they.......then there is Abe...question answered..
Bruce Chatwin
Meanwhile, Tokyo is testing for COVID-19 at a rate of 150 tests per million people which is substantially lower than the 215 test per million people rate that the whole of Japan is currently testing at.
By way of comparison, Germany is currently testing at a rate of over 5,800 tests per million people. Thailand, Peru, Kazakhstan, Vietnam, Ecuador, and Costa Rica, to name a few, are all testing at a higher rate than Japan.
mrtinjp
Uh, New York? Milan? Wuhan? Madrid?
Seems it is possible.
Yes, India with more than a billion population is currently under 3 week lock down, definitely possible.
Seth M
Tokyo will not shut herself down, nomatter how hysterical the panicmongering is. The humans have coexisted with influenza and will coexist with this.
rgcivilian1
Good stay home, rest and pack the trains on Monday morning. Starbuchs will be packed to the hilt, and all the 1 cup coffee, 3 or 4 hrs of just sitting regulars will be back in their favorite seats hogging up the free wi fi bandwidth talking about how they went to the cherry blossoms out of Tokyo anyway.
Educator60
Any tree of any sort in a public park is going to be controlled nature. If the Japanese enjoy having a drinking party or a stroll when the cherry blossoms are out who’s business is it to declare it a non-tradition? Of course it’s got to be restrained in cases of crisis, like now, but otherwise it’s up to them whether to continue or not.
Those who want to see something other than Somei Yoshino blooms should head somewhere like Hirosaki Park in Aomori Prefecture, which has more than 50 varieties blooming over a long period. Even after the Somei Yoshino are finished there’s plenty of other types to enjoy. I see they’ve cancelled the cherry blossom festival for this year, hopefully next year people can enjoy it as normal.
Mpqholygrail
I see what you did there ;-)
Reckless
I remember a few years ago when my FIL had terminal cancer and he was able to enjoy his last hanami and we all knew it. I hope those persons have a cherry blossom tree nearby.
Akie
The only hope Tokyo has is not from the HOPE party, but from mother nature. If we have a sudden temperature rise Monday, perhaps 40 celsius, then everything will be fine. Of course, it is a reckless thought.
Chip Star
I knew I was popular!
wipeout
If I may...
Without adequate testing, infection numbers are both unknown and impossible to estimate with confidence. The figure I have for testing, from this site
https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
is 24,669 total. Very few tests in a country of more than 125,000,000. Internationally, it puts Japan way down the rankings among advanced countries for testing its population. What we do know is that the disease has infected people in all of Japan, as it has infected people in all of the world. What we can assume with certainty is that far more people are infected in Japan than the confirmed totals show.
What the disease does is put the infected at risk of severe pneumonia. That frequently requires hospitalization of the patient, and of those, many must go into intensive care, where places are limited. Because of that, the collapse of normal operation of the healthcare system is very sudden. Added to that, health workers become infected, and some die.
Less testing increases the risk of this happening. Complacency and ignorance do not decrease the risk in any way at all. Currently, Japan is opting for complacency and ignorance. This is a gamble that, like any gamble, does have a chance of succeeding. But from what is already known about this disease, the likelihood of failure is very high, and the cost of failure is even higher.
Because it's doing a lot of things wrong, and it's about 8 months too early to be performing victory laps.
Akie
wipeout said "Because it's doing a lot of things wrong..."
Keep low infections isn't wrong !
drlucifer
I don't think it is necessary denoting PCR test per million people, just giving the average test for a period is ok. There are smaller countries with population below a million.
wtfjapan
I hope those persons have a cherry blossom tree nearby.
And if you go and view CB in large crowds you may just become terminally ill from the virus.
Mocheake
No doubt you are correct but so many people don't care.
>
wtfjapan
Tokyo will not shut herself down, nomatter how hysterical the panicmongering is
oh make no mistake if infection spread like the US France Italy UK then Tokyo will shut down, either that or thousands will die. Blissful ignorance is the killer here
wipeout
Ventilators, you hope.
DNALeri
The security guards should stay farther away from each other even if they are wearing masks.
Crank
I keep telling my Japanese friends,
"You have the chance to save the human race by staying at home in front of the television. Surely even you can't screw that up!!"
shogun36
She warned of a possible hard shutdown of the city if the spread of the virus doesn't slow.
Thanks Ko-iks......guess what. The spread ISN'T slowing down. It's rising.
Tora
@Bruce Chatwin
Good information ! Can you post the source?
smithinjapan
Last weekend was the big hanami weekend, but of course the Olympics were still in play then, so there was no virus in Tokyo at all. It waited until the announcement, of course, so most people fortunately made the cut, because I can tell you, no toilet paper and masks is one thing, but no Hanami?? That would have been unforgivable.
kyushubill
Please, please, pretty please stay home isn't going to cut it.
smithinjapan
And yeah, what are they going to do about the crammed trains that start up again Monday? because they are not going to lock the place down and close all that. No way.
Jeff Ko
No thank you. I'm gonna enjoy all the cherry blossom as I want right now. If Abe san's wife can enjoy the cherry blossom right now, why shouldn't I?
Bruce Chatwin
What number would you prefer then?
Per 100,000 people? Germany is testing at a rate of 580 tests per 100,000 people. Japan is testing at a rate of 21.5 tests per 100,000 people.
Per 10,000 people? Germany is testing at a rate of 58 tests per 100,000 people. Japan is testing at a rate of 2.15 tests per 100,000 people.
Notice a pattern?
Bruce Chatwin
@Tora
Good ol' wiki:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/COVID-19_testing
Also, the site below is an official accounting of the number of tests done in Japan. Divide the number of tests by the population of Japan and you have the rate.
27,005 tests divided by 126.5 (million) = 213.48 tests per million people
https://www.mhlw.go.jp/stf/seisakunitsuite/bunya/0000164708_00001.html
Bruce Chatwin
