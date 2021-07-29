Kono says gov't trying to reach young adults to combat vaccine misinformation

As Olympics host Tokyo saw another record number of coronavirus cases Wednesday, Japan’s vaccination minister said the speed of the country’s inoculation campaign is less urgent than getting shots to young adults, whom some health experts are blaming for the current surge in infections.
Taro Kono told The Associated Press that Japan is “overshooting” its goal of a million shots a day, so “speed doesn’t matter anymore.” He said Japan is averaging about 10 million shots a week after a late start that critics have blamed on extra red tape.
“Even if we slow down a little bit, I’m OK. Rather, we need to reach out to the younger people, so that they would feel that it’s necessary for them to get vaccinated,” Kono said during an interview in his office. “If we could vaccinate (those in their) 20s or people in (their) 30s for 80% or higher, it would be a good number for me.”
He said officials will turn to the internet to get the message out to young adults and work to combat vaccine misinformation. Young adults are now eligible for vaccinations under Japan's largely age-based immunization system, but many are not eager.
Tokyo reported 3,177 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, an all-time high for the city and the first time it exceeded 3,000 infections in a day. The new cases bring the total for the Japanese capital to 206,745 since the pandemic began.
Tokyo is under its fourth state of emergency, which will last through the Olympics and stop two days before the Paralympics begin Aug. 24. Experts had earlier warned that the more contagious delta variant could cause a surge during the Olympics, which started Friday.
Some scientists have questioned holding the Tokyo Games at all, and there is widespread public opposition to them. Many fear that the tens of thousands of visitors will make the virus situation worse.
Kono said he was confident that a “bubble” is keeping Olympic visitors away from regular Japanese citizens, reducing the risk of more cases. He also said he didn't think the Games would create a “Tokyo variant” of the virus that could spread around the globe.
“We’re not really worried about that issue,” Kono said.
The International Olympic Committee says more than 80% of athletes and staff staying in the Olympic Village have been vaccinated — and they are expected to remain largely in the locked-down athletes’ village and venues. Still, the bubble is based more on the honor system than official enforcement.
Vaccination rates are not clear for other participants coming from abroad, many of whom are staying in Tokyo hotels, and experts warn that even strict rules won’t prevent people from mingling, especially among non-athletes.
“There's a limit to the bubble,” with reporters and other people going in and out, said Dr. Kazuhiro Tateda, a Toho University infectious diseases expert who is on a government COVID-19 panel.
While Japan has so far kept its cases and deaths lower than many other countries, its vaccination campaign started with health care workers only in mid-February, behind many other large economies. Japan required additional clinical testing for the vaccines, a time-consuming step that many experts called medically meaningless.
Kono said Parliament demanded the additional tests, and that there’s a long history of people suing the government over vaccination campaigns.
“Now we’ve learned a lesson, so if there’s going to be another pandemic, I think we would do it a different way, for sure,” Kono said.
Health experts have noted that cases among younger, unvaccinated people are rising sharply. While about two-thirds of Wednesday’s cases were people in their 30s or below, those in their 40s and 50s now dominate Tokyo’s nearly 3,000 hospitalized patients and are gradually filling up available beds.
Dr. Ryuji Wakita, director general of the National Institute of Infections Diseases and head of a government advisory board, said vaccination progress has been limited mostly to elderly people.
Wakita acknowledged that the rise of serious cases is modest compared to the sharp increase of daily cases, but even so, the ongoing surge could cause younger and unvaccinated patients to develop serious cases while being left untreated.
Inoculations for the elderly started in mid-April, but were slowed by initial supply shortages, cumbersome reservation procedures and a lack of medical workers to give shots. The pace then picked up in mid-May when imports stabilized and more staff to give the shots was secured.
The government says 33.4 million people, or 26.3% of the public, have been fully vaccinated and 47 million, or 37%, have had at least one shot as of Monday. About 25 million elderly people, or about 70%, are completely inoculated while 30 million, or 85%, have had at least one dose.
Despite Kono’s comments on the speed of inoculations, there are still worries about the vaccination pace.
Workplace inoculations began in mid-June, with thousands of companies applying for a chance to vaccinate employees. But the government then indefinitely stopped taking such applications because of tight vaccine supplies and vaccinations at about half of 5,000 worksite locations have been on hold.
Vaccine distributions from the central government to municipalities also declined, from 18.7 million doses in June to 12 million doses for July-August, forcing towns across the country to postpone or suspend vaccination reservations.
Japan had received about 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses by June, and an additional 70 million shots are expected between July and September. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has tried to accelerate the delivery of vaccines, including in a meeting with the CEO of Pfizer.
Suga is under increasing pressure, and his political future may be tied in part to an Olympics that are perceived as successful. There’s also the geopolitical competition with rival Beijing, the next Olympics host, to make sure the Games go off without major calamity.
Asked about the political considerations of going through with the Tokyo Games, Kono said: "I think it's irrelevant."
snowymountainhell
Maybe they’ll design another ‘app’ for doing so?
snowymountainhell
Are you kidding?!?
so
snowymountainhell
Perhaps a bit of a narcissistic attitude will help, eh?
quercetum
The vaccine isn’t available. Stop defelecting and scapegoating the wakamono’s. They know they can’t get a reservation or at least not until the end of August.
u_s__reamer
Taro Kono told The Associated Press that Japan is “overshooting” its goal of a million shots a day, so “speed doesn’t matter anymore.”
Sure, after the horse has bolted, why bother shutting the stable door. That young people are so misinformed and are now the main vectors of the pandemic is the predictable and inevitable result of the LDP government's egregious incompetence and its misbegotten policy of putting the cart before the horse, the protection of the economy before the health of the people.
sakurasuki
It had slow start now try to blame on something else? Just keep those blame continue.
Waiting list it's still long, so even young adults that eager to get their shots, they still need to wait.
MarkX
So in the first half of the article we have Taro Kono lie to us that Japan has enough vaccines and they are getting more than 1 million shots a day, and in the second half we read that there is not enough vaccines, it is a complete mess, and people are getting infected because the government prioritized the Olympics.
How anyone can believe anything Taro Kono says is beyond me. He has lied and tried to downplay the situation, or blame others like young people for not getting vaccinated when in fact it is his fault that they cannot!
klausdorth
Sure, Kono said, as always!
And this: “We’re not really worried about that issue,”.
With roughly 26% of the Japanese population half-way vaccinated it's still a long way to go!
Cricky
Once after series of meetings to design a mascot, them contract a working group to get the low down on what’s hip on the streets yo! Then give a lot of money to the same company that’s one consistent highlight is it’s total failure with every project it’s been given. Yep see this working out as usual.
Monty
I can just talk from my personal experience at my company.
My company is in the vaccine program, and we all, including family members, get our vaccines at my company.
60% of our employees are in their 20s or early 30s. And almost everyone took the vaccine.
Of course there are some who dont want to take the vaccine, but very rare cases.
The vaccine information at my company is very very impressive. We got informations about the good things, but of course also about possible side effects.
All the information we received at my company really convinced the people, especially my younger coworkers, to take the vaccine.
My second shot is on friday.
I am getting a little bit nervos about that, because many people went down with a high fever after the second shot.
Lets wait and see how It will go for me.
Asiaman7
Over 81 million shots administered, mostly in the past few months. Impressive. Everyone I know is either vaccinated or on a path to vaccination.
audioboy77
Reading this makes my blood boil. I'm 44, which makes me 10-20 times more risk of death of a 20 year old and I can't get a vaccine. Where I live they are still doing over 65s and they ran out of vaccine.
They will start taking bookings from August 7th. And yes we have called tons of clinics in the meantime but they all say the same thing.
klausdorth
Monty,
don't worry too much! Got my second jab yesterday at 14:00.
Woke up at 3:00 and my left arm felt a little soar (still I can raise it).
Fever this morning around 37.2 C, would call it a little higher temperature than usual.
The Avenger
My friend got the vaccine and he said he got stuck to the refrigerator for three days.
tantanmen4life
99%+ survival rate for most people, COVID 19. Kono, NOT a doctor
paddletime
"“We’re not really worried about that issue,” Kono said."
At least he's honest about being incompetent
BlackFlagCitizen
Is this true? All I hear from others is either they haven't gotten the coupon yet, or they have the coupon to register for a shot, but their area is no longer accepting reservations due to a shortage of vaccines. So, which is it?
tantanmen4life
My advise is you should go get your vaccine! It is only a sore arm, a little fever! PLEASE go get it!
Asiaman7
Actually, you are lying to us by claiming that they are not!
virusrex
The problem is that huge lots of deeply immoral people feel completely fine lying and deceiving others in order to exaggerate the risks of vaccines and disguise the very real risks from the infection, repeating endlessly false information like saying VAERS prove thousands have died because of the vaccine (it doesn't) or that young people are completely immune from all and every problem caused by COVID (they aren't), etc.
These and many other lies are very easy to prove false, but antivaxers will keep repeating them because they invested too much of their own self value on their beliefs, so they become unable to accept they are wrong, because that would mean they themselves are worth less.
Northernlife
Yeah be great if we could actually get the Vaccine because we are still waiting for the website to open up for our booking......nobody is listening to these lying politicians you can only cry wolf for so long....
Antiquesaving
You mean like stay home but we the government will let 100,000 people in to the country cram them into several over crowded places add in 40,000 to 80,000 workers and volunteers.
But you local youth need to stay home.
Or do you mean the part about go get vaccinated but many cities and wards are still not vaccinating younger people.
Or how about the long long running one about how Japanese aren't really affected by covid like other countries.
Which one?
Japan Violet
So the supply problem has been fixed? I remember just a short while ago that the government was discouraging people and slowing down reservations as supply was running low. Possibly delaying second shots. Now it seems that the issue is public reluctance. Seems like gaslighting.
Yubaru
What you think and what the reality is are two different things! You know darn well that if Suga falls in the next election, it enhances your own chances to step up to run as LDP president and become PM.
The LDP is not going to lose so many seats that it loses control of the Diet! WORST case scenario is that they have to form a coalition government.
These issues, the Olympics and the vaccinations, are going to be forefront in the elections, but as long as Japanese athletes keep winning golds, the image that the games have been a resounding success should carry over into the election cycle.
Suga had better keep his fingers crossed that they keep winning!
vic.M
Misinformation is not just one sided. Common sense should tell you that any medicine that causes pain, discomfort or high fever etc., is not normal. Just check any side effects of any common approved drugs and you will find a list of warnings with certain conditions being a medical emergency. I have to laugh when I hear people say that their temperature has been 37.9 degrees for a week and believe the "so called vaccine" is doing it's job. Yeah, it certainly is but not in the way you think.
Antiquesaving
The claim Japan has over shot it's vaccine goal of 1 million a day is a little misleading.
Of the nearly 80 million doses 40 million were done by private companies and universities and they only have 10 million left that will be completed in the next 2 weeks.
Once the companies end their vaccination drives the number of daily Vaccinations wil plummet suddenly.
Michael O’ Dereiter
Kono: "Hey, trendy young people! Get down with it! The vaccine, it's safe, you dig?"
Young people: "OK, we're convinced. Where's the vaccine?"
Kono: "Um. Yeah. About that...."
Mark
Mr. Kono is trying to put the blame on Misinformation dismissing the fact that NOT enough vaccine is available and people are unable to schedule an appointment.
The blame game is in full swing.
Hubert Gulletchip
Young people, by and large, are really weary of authority. If you think you're going to convince them to take these vaccines you're really out of touch. Best you can do is target all other age groups and let the young ones have their fun.
Asiaman7
That’s some crazy math: In two weeks, the numbers will fall, so the amount recorded since June 9 is misleading. ?????
Antiquesaving
Take a guess when corporate vaccination programs started.
I will give you one guess!
ShinkansenCaboose
My second shot was on the 25th. Zero side effects. No pain, and no fever. My kids want the shot but have not even got their official stamped, ikened, and hankoed forms. Ridiculous! Why aren’t there walk in centers. My wife is a diabetic 1. She hasn’t gotten squat yet either.
Kenchi
If they want to get young people on board with vaccinations they have show them the actual numbers of how much danger they are in…
They need to provide statistics on;
1) how many people in their age group are in icu
2) how many people in their age group died
3) how many people in their age group didn’t recover quickly
I am quite confident that once these kinds of real scientific statistics are shown, they will be convinced. You can’t argue with science
2 Year Old
How about vaccinate the 66,000+ of people over age 30 in my ward who have not even got a first shot yet?
The 500 doses you gave the Ward on July 18th really helped reduce that number… NOT!
Totally baffoons in this government. I wonder if they even have a soul seeing how they continually lie, day after day, week after week, and their lies have caused thousands of needless deaths and massive financial problems for almost everyone except those like them on government income, and their mates making $$$ from the Olympics.
O'Brien
You can’t argue with science
If only that were true. Unfortunately cognitive dissonance and the deliberate desire to mislead are stronger in many people than the desire to learn.
Mr Kipling
Tantanmen4life...
Actually for most people it's no sore arm and no fever.
The vast majority of people have no side effects at all!
Asiaman7
Correct me if I’m wrong, but the COVID data released by the Prime Minister’s Office does not include people vaccinated at their workplaces or elsewhere, right?
Antiquesaving
My son wants his vaccine but our ward isn't letting under 30 get vaccinated.
My daughter got both her shots through her employer like 25 million will have by the end of the next 2 weeks
Antiquesaving
Ok I will, you are wrong.
The government data includes all the vaccine given out by the government to prefectures and the 50 million doses given to corporations and universities.
As for "elsewhere" no idea what you mean but if the vaccine was supplied by the Japanese government it is counted.
Bob Fosse
Finally talking sense. That’s better.
Asiaman7
It was June 21, even though you seem to be implying that it was June 9.
Kenchi
I am definitely not an anti vaxxer. I’ve had all my shots right up until this one. Even my own children.
I am definitely not in favor of this one for sure though as there just has been simply not enough time for it to go through its proper trials.
”real” vaccines take between 10 to 25 years to be approved. There is a “scientific” reason for that…
if the vaccine companies/governments put their money where their mouth is and provide full compensation due to any negative side effects experienced from this experimental drug, I “might” consider it… even then that would be a big “might”
snowymountainhell
It’s time to bring “Corowa-kun” out of hiatus!
HeSheItThey waswere very popular in the comments so, that’s a indication of hisheritstheir demographic appeal!
snowymountainhell
Oh, wait. It reads hesheitthey isare :
snowymountainhell
The alleged “Plan B” won’t work either, as it’s rumoured Minister ‘KonoTan’ is not a fan of the other mascot’s name:
Antiquesaving
No June 2 and if you even took 1 minute to check ANA started on the 13 th of June and they were not even the first.
Think these universities and corporations have administered 40 million doses already.
So if they are not included in the nearly 80 million then that would mean Japan has actually given out 120 million doses.
Don't you think the government would be shouting that from the tallest building if that were the case?
Albert DeFilippo
Of course it has nothing to do with the many countries entering Japan for the Olympics testing positive.
Asiaman7
On June 24, NHK reported on its website that the data from the Prime Minister’s Office data does not include people “vaccinated at their workplaces or elsewhere.” That’s where the “elsewhere” comes from. Unfortunately, the link I have to the NHK article is no longer operational.
Albert DeFilippo
Why not 100% and which countries are being allowed to enter Japan unvaccinated and who permitted them to enter?
Asiaman7
Yes, ANA and a few other companies did start a little early, but the bulk began on June 21.
Sheikh Yerboaby
first you have to get adequate doses to those who have ALREADY RECEIVED THEIR INVITATION TO GET VACCINATED!!! What an absolute tool. Imagine handing out invites but not having enough to go around?!
HBJ
A lot of those people spreading misinformation have been bolstered by the pathetic government lies, manipulation, and inaction - making it seem like the virus is not as much of an issue in Japan as elsewhere in the world.
So if Kono wants to tackle the effects of misinformation, he should first start by having words with all his mates in government and promising from this day forward to tell the cold hard truth as well as implementing a testing program that is fit for purpose and doesn’t manipulate the numbers for whatever political purpose they have so far been doing.
louisferdinandc
“Kono said he was confident that a “bubble” is keeping Olympic visitors away from regular Japanese citizens, reducing the risk of more cases”. For the visitors, I guess.
July 27, attendance for J-League Gamba Osaka-Oita Trinita at Panasonic Stadium: 4,295 spectators.
Same day, 12 positives and 40 more isolated among the 100 policemen from Hyogo that help security at the Olympics. Contagion proven to have happened at the overcrowded accommodation in Tokyo suburbs where they all share small rooms and few sanitary facilities (but the other half is not isolated and goes to the Olympics village because hey, someone gotta work).
And yet, the article starts with “As Olympics host Tokyo saw another record number of coronavirus cases Wednesday” as if suggesting a causal effect between the two.
Antiquesaving
Sure back in the 1950s, 60s, 70s
We are 2021.
It would be like saying
"it used to take a month for data from a lab in Europe to get to a lab in the USA so how can they now get it instantly?
It can't be good sharing data that fast"
Science advanced.
Sheikh Yerboaby
Pukey2
I don't know who is more stupid. The people who fall for this misinformation and wide conspiracies, or the LDP politicians who think we're stupid enough to fall for their own lies and deflection of blame.
Alfie Noakes
You're correct. I think the main body performing private tests is the Kinoshita Group. Those tests are excluded from the govts figures, but I'd bet a warm glass of kirin lager beer that the private testers send their data to the Health Ministry.
Antiquesaving
@Asiaman7
So are you saying that Japan has actually administered nearly 120 million doses?
Because if the corporations have already given out 40 million if their 50 and the government claims nearly 80 million and you claim the corporate and Universities are not included in the government numbers then the only conclusion is that nearly 120 million doses have been given.
louisferdinandc
My suggestion for those who got a voucher but haven’t managed to book a place: availability changes every 15 minutes on the reservation portal, cancellations are opening spots all the time but of course go hyper fast. Find your technique for being the fastest clicker (mine at the end was to select by date, hit ‘refresh’ wildly every 15 minutes, try to quickly select the available clinic when a spot appeared), and set your alarms.
I had booked September 8, managed to change into August 12, then again by going by date I was lucky and fast enough to get my first shot yesterday.
Obviously none of this applies to the millions who haven’t even received the vouchers…
Antiquesaving
@Alfie Noakes
We are not talking about tests.
We are talking about the 50 million doses supplied to corporations and universities to give to their employees and students.
blue in green
Young people are more apt to avoid MSM and get information elsewhere.
There are many sources that are not censored.
More balanced medical and scientific
discussions are held where relevant (and uncensored) medical voices are heard.
I can just hear the screams for links.
Look for yourself, as many young people do, today.
When links are actually presented here, they are torn apart and judged as "conspiracy theory".
When govt. top officials are both name calling, and placing blame,
making govt. policy that separates and discriminates,
they have lost ALL credibility.
That speaks of desperation, and tyranny, not science.
There is no science involved in threats, insults, and coercion.
Robert Cikki
Those numbers don't look right to me. 10 million doses a week? How many people do we have in Japan, including foreign residents?
Kono on Twitter likes to operate with graphs and numbers, but is always warned that the numbers don't add up and are corrected, including citing the source. And then the tweet is followed by a block.
Last month he posted a modified chart comparing the stats of Japan vs several other countries. After being warned that the foreign country curves didn't match, a few people stopped seeing his tweets.
Jimizo
Sounds great. Please post the links.
Chili
This inept politician is out of touch with reality. He’s just propping himself up to be the next PM. In reality I’ve been trying to get vaccinated at the SDF Tokyo. You can only get a slot if your lucky through random online application once a week for 5min chance. I spoke to SDF person she said only 2000 slots allotted she admitted it was a stupid system and apologized. Told her its not her fault. How are millions getting vaccinated? Total lie!
Sheikh Yerboaby
Now to address your other point about people getting fevers etc after taking the vaccine......do you know WHY we get fevers when we have colds and flu? It's not caused directly by the virus action, it's an immune response by YOUR body to try and elevate the temperature of the environment above the tolerable levels for the virus to survive. This is a balancing act for our bodies though, because too hot and it starts to kill us.
Do you know why we get localised pain after an injection? Yup....that's right....it's an immune response by YOUR body in reaction to being breached by foreign bodies.
So actually, getting symptoms after a vaccine isn't some sign that things are not working properly, in fact it shows that the body is producing a very fast, strong immune response to the pathogen. Now here is where biology is very interesting, NOT having the same fever etc is NOT a sign that it isn't working......it's an even bigger sign that your body is on point and chill about killing the pathogen......win-win.
Antiquesaving
@louisferdinandc
Only one problem.
Many cities and wards are not open for those under 30 to even book an appointment voucher or not.
My wife's mother and sister live in Saitama, her mother is just under 65 and neither has even gotten a voucher as their city hasn't sent out those for under 65 yet
mstaana64
Have they seen Shinjuku and Shibuya streets at night? Young people drinking in the middle island of the streets until early morning. Have the police lock them up for 1 night. It is not about vaccine misinformation, but it is about slow vaccination procedures.
Kenchi
I hadn’t realized that science had advanced to the point where they can now predict unpredictable long-term side effects.
wow! That’s amazing!!
I guess I was wrong then…
Antiquesaving
Yes you are.
It is called advances in science and medicine
151E
I feel sorry for all those living in densely crowded cities who want the vaccine but still must wait. Out here in the inaka, 12 year olds are already getting vaccinated.
TheDalaiLamasBifocals
Kenchi
In that case, there shouldn’t be any problem with taking responsibility and making themselves liable, right?
Obviously, there would be no ill side effects (long-term or otherwise) to speak of, right?
Redtail Swift
I've come to the conclusion that COVID19 is not the threat. Incompetence and lies are the biggest threat to any country's security.
gaijintraveller
Surely much of the misinformation that many believe is the information provided by the government, which is now suggesting the young people are not getting vaccinated is because of misinformation when in fact it is because they are not able to get vaccinated because of a lack of vaccine and other problems with the government's handling of the pandemic.
Does allowing unvaccinated people into the country for a sporting event suggest that vaccination is a necessity? Does suggesting the Olympics is safe suggest that vaccination is necessary?
Jsapc
In what kind of fantasy are you living, exactly? Do you honestly believe that doctors and scientists are trying to...what? Kill most of the Earth's population? Turn them into mutants? Why? What could they possibly get from that? You think that world governments who can't even agree on how to save the planet from climate change can all come together and form on a plan to inject innocent people with a killer vaccine? Do you really picture Merkel, Putin, Bennett, Al-Sisi and Kono sitting at a table and happily devising said plan, throwing away all their respective ideologies in the process? Why would they even do that?
Pim
One thing useful to combat misinformation is credibility. I don't know what's left of it with these guys after their "mild weather" and "safe and secure" Olympics lies, just to mention the latest and most obvious ones.
smithinjapan
Reaching out with what? A promise to be able to try and book an appointment in September, and MAYBE get their first shot by November if the government stops giving doses to other nations?
wanderlust
There are two bubbles here; the Olympic Bubble, leaking away, with athletes, officials, elites, volunteers and others mixing and not following the 'Playbooks'; and the Politicians' Bubble, totally isolated from real life and their people, surrounded by sycophants and gophers, without a clue as to what the residents of Japan are going through at the moment.
Wobot
I'd far rather get covid now while I'm young and have more robust immunity to be honest...
Why can't we just be given a real vaccine with a weakened form of the virus?
https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-021-01442-9
https://www.israelnationalnews.com/News/News.aspx/309762
clown world
This is the epitome of "clown world".
O'Brien
Reaching out with what? A promise to be able to try and book an appointment in September, and MAYBE get their first shot by November if the government stops giving doses to other nations?
Barring a fluke, I've resigned myself to not getting my first shot until next year. And I'm in an age group whose "window" is theoretically open.
Luckily I can wait it out because I work at home and my general lifestyle doesn't involve crowded places.
Still, the incompetence is pretty irritating.
blue
Kono said he was confident that a “bubble” is keeping Olympic visitors away from regular Japanese citizens, reducing the risk of more cases.
On July 12, I posted under another topic the following, referring a TV program already a few weeks old at that time.
I tend to watch 報道1930 on BS-TBS where prof. Matsumoto Tetsuya (松本 哲哉) is giving his insights about the pandemic and the government's response.
https://www.iuhw.ac.jp/daigakuin/staff/cat24/4825.html
His role in the program is mostly to debunk the nonsense that the invited LDP-stooges dish out. Fun stuff.
A few weeks ago the topic was the "Olympic village bubble".
In a nutshell, there are 15,000 athletes and 63,000 persons accompanying them staying in the village. To which the program added 200,000 additional staff to run the village (cleaning staff, caretakers, etc, etc). Long story short: approx. 300,000 people are working / staying in the village, ALL of which enter and exit the bubble on a daily basis!
Question to prof. Matsumoto: what do you think of the bubble?
Answer: this can not be considered a bubble, not with so many people going in and out. (ouch)
Question to prof. Matsumoto: do you think that the measures will be enough to prevent the virus spreading?
Answer: this will be "difficult" (難しい), which we all know is very polite Japanese to say "no way". (ouch)
In short, medical specialists considered the "bubble" a joke pretty much from the start.
Also, last week did the opposition get their hand on a non-official (read: secret) "playbook" with much less stringent rules as far as the 3Cs were concerned.
He also said he didn't think the Games would create a “Tokyo variant” of the virus that could spread around the globe.
Nice to know your layman opinion, Kono, but specialists on their side tend to be worried. They are also worried if 15,000 potentially infected athletes then bring the Tokyo strain back home.
“We’re not really worried about that issue,” Kono said.
I would like to know what, besides your re-election, actually worries you and your party of dimwitts, Kono.
GdTokyo
How about some actual vaccine for those of us who are not hesitant? How about tackling that one?
virusrex
There is no indication that the natural immunity gives "more robust immunity", on the contrary antibody levels can decrease at a shorter period when compared with vaccinated people.
mRNA vaccines ARE real vaccines, and much safer than attenuated ones, having extra proteins to stimulate the immune system can increase the risk of negative side-effects (such as autoimmunity) without giving any advantage because the extra antibodies are not even neutralizing, weakened virus still replicate and mutate so the possibility of reversion to pathogenic state is still there and it requires much more extensive studies to validly exclude. They also means the virus in the vaccine can be shedded and that would contraindicate the vaccine to people that may be in contact with patients with reduced immunity.
In short, because those vaccines have several important disadvantages and offer no advantages in return, neither in efficacy nor in safety.
Abhimish
Please reach out to us with information on centers with vaccine availability. That's it.
Seawolf
Can't blame it on Gaijin anymore bc Olympics, so now blame it on another group that are very low in voting...just utterly despicable. Plus, without any serious data-collecting, there is no way to tell what the real problem is, and as such, no way to get us through this mess at a faster pace. So, mask up as soon as you leave your home, and than "gambatte", as that is all that's apparently needed
bokuwamo
An experimental drug that has not completed traditional testing trails for approval of distribution and immune from damages cause by it, should not be labeled a vaccine. 2,786 people tested positive by a invention that the inventor stated says it was never intended to test for a single virus and the PCR test is done at such a high level of 40, detects everything and anything. Of the 82 people hospitalized the recovery percent is 99.250 and exactly why are they in a hospital? What systoms are there and what if any were present prior.
Until Corona the Japanese media reported on seasonal flu for years with the same drama being done for this, 2,786 tested positive and 82 hospitalized. What happened to seasonal flu? It was cured and disappeared?
Nothing reported in Japan about the deaths and injuries caused by the experimental drug world wide, nothing about the CDC, W.H.O., N.I.H and Fauci proven to have lied to the public kept emails showing communications that were opposite to what was told to the public. Fauci's was fully aware of bio-labs 4 and what was being done in them and gave tax dollars to Wuhan.
Antiquesaving
You do realise that every vaccine even those you claim you and your family have gotten, have the same protection as the covid vaccines.
That is why nearly every major government has a reporting system and compensation system in place if something does happen and is related to a vaccine any vaccine.
The red herring of " why are they protected from liability" doesn't work.
GdTokyo
When the vaccine becomes widely available, the way to overcome "hesitancy" is to do what more private companies in the U.S. are doing: No vaccine, no service. We don't want your business. No vaccine, no employment. We can choose whom we hire and whom we employ. You won't get vaccinated? You won't be working here. No vaccine? You won't be attending classes, at least not in person at this academic institution.
I am tired of hearing "We should be understanding and not judge vaccine resisters." They are not a protected class. They are obstinate, "anti-science, anti-social idiots" (That is a direct quote from David Frum, editor of the Atlantic). They need to be shunned until they agree to behave like responsible adults in an interdependent society.
O'Brien
They need to be shunned until they agree to behave like responsible adults in an interdependent society.
Problem is, shunning them just increases their victim complex and makes them feel like martyrs.
If there's one thing we've learned from this pandemic it's that there are a large number of people who are a) criminally stupid, b) sociopathic to the point that they would spread incredibly dangerous misinformation just for the sake of attention, or c) some combination thereof.
People should be taught how to recognise the posting styles of such people and thus learn to take everything they say with an entire mine full of salt.
Myop
I think me and my wife (Under 60) are really lucky because my Sons, Foreign Company (Gaishikei)
arranged and executed the vaccination for all staff and family members as soon as the government allowed companies in June ,
1st shot in Late June and second last week.
Really thankful !
irreconcilable
In the US, maybe they can try to combat misinformation, in Japan they can't do that because they took so long to get the vaccine started. Enough of the diversionary tactics. Their cutting supplies and cutting costs on the vaccines is gambling with our lives. Its reminiscent of how tepco withheld the water from the reactors as long as they could.
knittyelf
My husband and I were guessing that the gov would try to blame the uptick in cases on foreigners, but it seems they’ve decided to scapegoat young people instead. Very interesting.
I hope the young push back. As many have already pointed out, it’s ridiculously difficult for most people to get a vaccine in Japan right now. My voucher finally came on July 15, but my ward also included a note saying that only people 49 and above were eligible. It also said there was no date set for when those of us younger than that could make an appointment.
My husband and I just got the J&J vaccine at a grocery store in the US. No appointment or stupid voucher necessary. For my Japanese husband, no ID was even necessary, and it was totally free for both of us.
Lovecrafting
me too! By ousting LDP off power on the next elections
Kevin Crocker
I have found that most people here that have gotten vaccinated seem to think that they are immune to covid. This is not the case. The current lot of vaccines are reported to have a very high efficacy rate but they do not stop you from catching/transmitting the disease. The vaccines are a good thing but I fear that the public, once vaccinated, will act like they don't need to wear masks and just go about their daily lives pre-covid style, spreading the virus even more than before. You've got to remember the robotic sheep mentality that we deal with here on a daily basis.
virusrex
COVID vaccines were tested for as long as other vaccines already fully approved, and those clinical trials have already demonstrated the risk of problems from the vaccines are much lower than with the natural infection, saying otherwise is just disinformation. Also if the best experts of the world in science and medicine are completely ok with calling it a vaccine the opinion of nameless people on the internet are a very poor argument of the contrary.
Also disinformation repeatedly debunked by many trustworthy sources, it is false.
As predicted by the experts the same measures that allow for an incomplete control of COVID are much more effective at stopping influenza, making it a tiny fraction of the problem it was in previous years. No mystery here except for people that know nothing about the topic.
Completely false, this is also disinformation, people keep repeating this up to the point where they are asked to put the quotes with the lies, after which they become completely silent.
The part that people spreading disinformation always try to hide was that he was using this as an argument to "prove" HIV did not cause AIDS... yeah, he was that wrong about the whole thing.
wtfjapan
99%+ survival rate for most people, COVID 19. Kono, NOT a doctor
wrong, 97~98% for unvaccinated people, 99.99% for people that are vaccinated
so even of your 99% is accurate. for a population like Japan that would be over 900000 dead Japanese with 70% of the population reaching herd immunity. got to love the science always makes the deniers look like fools
GdTokyo
Mr. or Ms. O'brien,
I used to agree with you and I do take your point and thank you for your input. Alas, I think the time for understanding and education has past. Those (in America where anyone can get the vaccine) who are still unvaccinated are "immune" (pardon the pun) to education, persuasion, facts, etc. They don't listen to doctors, pharmacists or even members of their own political party (Gov. Ava Huchison was booed at a town meeting for saying the vaccines were safe and effective).
One thing that changes behavior is being a social outcast and economic refugee. THAT will change behavior in my opinion.
Ricky Kaminski13
This is new territory for Japanese politicians who have never really had to appeal to young people and have always targeted the aging blocks who well, you know , vote.
I teach at a university where there was an option to get the vaccine, nearly all staff took the option but I’d say maybe half of the students didn’t? A third perhaps. Of course Japan is a country that avoids difficult conversations like the plague ( excuse the pun ) so the conversation as to why the vaccine will help get life back to normal of course never happened. They get all the dry info about places, times etc but as usual the onus is on the individual to think (or in most cases not ) about the whys to get the shot or not. Of course youths by their very nature will NOT spend hours pondering the implications of their choices so many just make the call on a whim. Most students I’ve asked were very ho hum about it all and if I pressed as to the reasons why they didn’t vaccinate, the answers were ‘no reason really’ and ‘yousu miru’ , the wait and see option I might get it next time. If there’s a choice to do or do not, we all know which one wins here.
So Mr Kono, instead of scapegoating the youth, you may actually wanna get in front of that camera, look them in the eye and do what every other leader in the world is doing right now. Talking, pleading to their constituents, something that has been horribly lacking from day one of the pandemic. The fact that it was so easy to get this vaccine, and it was free , yet still many chose not to should be blaring evidence of a messaging problem.
I’m still waiting for the pep talk from the boss that never comes as it’s been a brutal 18 months but everyone is working so hard to keep above water DESPITE having no visual leadership. If the GoTo J leadership strategy is to run and hide when things get tough oh dear eraisantachi, and fear of being held responsible makes you freeze and not act in times when people just need a bit of authentic information and support then don’t expect anyone to ever respect you again. This I believe is the number one thing holding the nation back, we all have to work on these captainless ships and it’s such a shame cause the remedy is not that hard. Step up!
Antiquesaving
Be very careful what you wish for.
As a strong young man in my early 20s working in search and rescue I got what should have been a simple bacterial pneumonia.
At my age and available medication it should have been taken care of in just a week or so.
Well it didn't it went south fast.
2 months hospitalised, kidneys shut down, ventilator, etc.. I now have permanent lung damage that today in my 50s is still a problem.
The idea that we are young and invulnerable, is only in our heads.
Get the vaccine and avoid possibly ending up with severe long Covid problems which include but not limited to, lung damage, kidney damage, nerve damage, heart problems, and if you are a man infertility or long term low sperm count.
blue
@knittyyelf
My husband and I were guessing that the gov would try to blame the uptick in cases on foreigners, but it seems they’ve decided to scapegoat young people instead. Very interesting.
Not too surprising, at least while the Olympics and later paralympics are on and thousands of foreign athletes and journalists are here. Not so sure what will happen after the last one will have left in September though...
My voucher finally came on July 15, but my ward also included a note saying that only people 49 and above were eligible. It also said there was no date set for when those of us younger than that could make an appointment.
Had the same thing. Got a voucher from Urayasu-city hall (Chiba) covering the people with existing medical conditions.
2-3 weeks later I got a message that 55-59 years old would be allowed to reserve on 7/26 and 50-54 years old (I'm 50 btw) on 7/28.
The problem was that the second mailing referred to a login ID and a medical checklist that came with the first mailing. I'm a hoarder when it comes to documents, but I freaked out when I could not immediately find it. 1 hour later I found it and manage to snatch literally one of the last available spots in my neigborhood.
I can understand separate mailings, but not cross-referring login IDs / forms between mailings and I am pretty sure a lot of non-hoarders won't either and throw away the first set, expecting a complete set with the mailing applicable to their cases.
So, advise to all of you. Expect nonsensical red tape to come your way. As such, do not throw any vaccine-related forms you may receive, even if it does not apply to your case, as you may need it anyway at a later point in time.
bokuwamo
After 18 months of economic, social, and health destruction, the CDC admitted the gold standard test couldn’t distinguish between COVID-19 and the flu.
The PCR tests were a key component to enforcing lockdowns in 2020.
Although the widely inaccurate test was never meant to diagnose disease, health bureaucrats deemed PCR tests the gold standard to detect COVID-19.
And with the cycle threshold ramped up to a value of 38-40, it was inevitable that millions of people with no symptoms would test positive.
Ridiculous testing requirements forced many healthy individuals to test weekly for the virus.
And we quickly saw a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases that gave the health overlords the excuse to deem asymptomatic spread a threat.
Asymptomatic spread was one of the key issues cited to convince people of lockdowns to “slow the spread.”
Another peculiar thing happened with mass COVID-19 testing via PCR.
The flu appeared to vanish out of thin air.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) urged labs this week to stock clinics with kits that can test for both the coronavirus and the flu as the “influenza season” draws near.
The CDC said Wednesday it will withdrawal its request for the “Emergency Use Authorization” of real-time diagnostic testing kits, which were used starting in February 2020 to detect signs of the coronavirus, by the end of the year.
“CDC is providing this advance notice for clinical laboratories to have adequate time to select and implement one of the many FDA-authorized alternatives,” the agency said.
The U.S. has reported more than 34.4 million cases of the coronavirus since the pandemic began in 2020 and more than 610,000 deaths.
But while cases of COVID-19 soared nationwide, hospitalizations and deaths caused by influenza dropped.
Haaa Nemui
Where is “here”? This forum? Japan? I’ve found the exact opposite. This is a blatant attempt to lay responsibility for the increases in cases on vaccinated people.
virusrex
This (as in your whole comment) is completely false information, no such thing has happened.
Anybody that puts even a little attention can easily understand that the CDC not being interested in offering their own version of the test do not mean at all that this is not the gold standard anymore (it is) or that it could not distinguish between COVID and the flu (it can). It just mean that since there are hundreds of kits available for anybody to choose from there is no need for the CDC to offer their own anymore.
And no, recommending multiplex tests that can examine for two pathogens in the same reaction do not mean that other forms of PCR can't distinguish between those two diseases, it just mean that is much simpler, faster and cost effective to do a single reaction and find out if the patient has been infected by either virus instead of doing a test for COVID first, get a negative and then do a test for influenza.
zichi
This morning watched a program about vaccination tourists to America. People are flying into America to get their jabs. A woman from Vietnam paid a total of $18,000 to have the double vaccinations. Guess not many Vietnamese would have that much money. America is encouraging this.
purple_depressed_bacon
What even is the point if you can't make a reservation? I got my vouchers in the mail today but my list of inoculation sites all say that they are either not accepting reservations or all slots are full up.
Kevin Crocker
I meant Japan.
Don't misconstrue what I've said please. I am not blaming vaccinated people for the spread (don't know how you could think that from what I wrote?) I am merely pointing out that if one thinks they are 100% immune from spreading/catching covid if they have these vaccines, they are wrong. I myself am pro-vaccine. From my personal experience talking to people in Japan, both foreign and Japanese, most of them think that the vaccine gives them free reign to travel and do what they did pre-covid. If you have found that to be the exact opposite case, then good! That's good to hear. I would definitely love to be wrong in this case.
El Rata
Misinformation? Most people I know are hesitant due to the well documented cases of Myocarditis and Pericarditis that may occur in young adults, others simply don't trust the government pushing it like crazy on everyone because they know governments typically don't care about people.
Me personally, the need to continue to wear a mask after being vaccinated is the deal breaker.
So Mr Kono, it's not only the misinformation (such as vaccines making people infertile or having nano-chips, etc) what's making young adults, it is the well documented risks.
Chico3
Thanks for the reminder. BTW, what did happen with that? There are thousands still waiting to get their shots. With the paperwork, appointments, and notices of getting shots out (which is very time consuming), there's no way they will reach the so-called 1 million shots a day quota. Talk about a huge air ball.
Matej
matter have very simple solution.
you need to provide accurate informations about vaccines.
you need to explain to public that vaccination is up every person free will if they want be vaccinated or not.
you need to explain clearly that vaccines used are experimental ones and have side effects.
you need to be clear who will take responsibility in case if vaccinated person will get side effects from vaccination.
people have to understand that vaccines are experimental ones and are approved for emergency use.
you need to state clearly that even vaccinated person may get infected later/see Israel,UK etc/and so to be vaccinated its not equal to say you are safe and cant be infected.
once all of this clear lets people decide what they want to do freely without any pressure,media propaganda...
if all above will be not clearly explained to public there is no way that larger part of population will get vaccinated as gov may have planned.
all of this situation need public discussion from both sides-from pro vaccination people and from other side as well.
Haaa Nemui
It’s the “most people who are vaccinated” part. I speak to a lot of people everyday and the huge majority are completely aware the vaccines are only part of the solution and until enough people are vaccinated they will continue to do what is necessary. The largest group of people fitting the description you’ve provided, in my experience, are people on this forum who have not been vaccinated, refuse to wear masks, and refuse to accept that contracting the virus is worse than getting the vaccine.
Alan Bogglesworth
Yeah sure dude, blame this on young people. Leech.
as_the_crow_flies
Looks like someone slept through school. Just goes to show that the trouble with commonsense is that it is not so common - Voltaire nailed it.
Raw Beer
Fauci just announced that the viral load in the nasal pharynx of a vaccinated person infected with Delta is "exactly the same" as in an unvaccinated person who is infected.
Is that misinformation?
I feel the same way, and I'm not so young. I would rather get infected than get these vaccines. The immune system would then be better able to handle the Delta and future variants. The idea that antibodies from a natural infection don't last as long is not supported by evidence.
Like the Chinese one? That one is definitely more reasonable, if only it wasn't produced by the Chinese...
Antiquesaving
@Matej
I will not quote anything you wrote because it is all rehash of stuff you continually go on about and that many here have not only explained but provided links to the information.
Everything you say needs to be made clear is on every government information website, pick a government USA, UK, Canada Australia New Zealand France, Germany, Japan etc ...
Liability is also very clear by all those governments, that they are taking responsibility just like they do for every other vaccine from Polio to measles to the flu
So either go check it out or stop the false information and fear mongering.
shogun36
The end. Everyone stop reading.
Nothing else after is worth discussing.
No matter what is said next, it will be either a lie, a passing the buck blame on a scapegoat, or nonsense.
Get rid of this buffoon. Take Suga and Koike with you on the way out.
Just get vaccines into people and disappear.
therougou
Wouldn't it be better to focus on this age group then? Give them a free beer for getting vaccinated.
knightsofraiden
Plus covid deaths in Japan are lower than tiny Belgium and the Czech Republic and the country has low obesity rates. The risks of a masked, vaccinated person getting or spreading the virus at an outdoor olympic stadium is very small. In conclusion...
LET THE VACCINATED PEOPLE GO TO THE GAMES!
Antiquesaving
Then I had better stop taking bmy meds if I followed your reasoning.
So should my son as both our meds have side effects that are cause some fairly severe at times discomfort.
So under your uncommon commonsense these meds we are taking have something wrong.
Oh wait, what should be do Dr@vic.M once we stop taking them my son will probably go into crisis and possibly die without these meds but you must know the answer seeing you have such incredible commonsense.
blahblah222
Another propaganda attempt to shift blame to the population.
Japan does not have much vaccine hesitancy as other developed countries. Appointments always fill within 10 seconds of opening.
The problem is that there are currently ZERO access to vaccine appointments for most young people, as the national government have stopped supplying vaccine to the majority of cities.
You would be lucky to get an appointment by December, I suspect the vast majority of people under age of 39 will need to wait until next year, perhaps as late as summer 2022 to finally get an appointment for the vaccine. There's zero plan by the national government to increase distribution of vaccine, no schedule of what local wards on how much vaccines they can expect this year or when they can expect new deliveries.
virusrex
That makes no sense, the risk from COVID is much higher than this possibility. Making people think this risk somehow is more important than the infection is the misinformation part.
Trusting the government is also a completely illogical concern, the medical and scientific professionals are the ones that more strongly recommend the vaccines, whatever the government says about it becomes irrelevant.
Part of providing accurate information is to debunk false and misleading information that unethical people like to repeat to deceive others,
Scientific data by itself is not misinformation (except obviously when is the product of false, manipulated studies like the ones that initiated the HCQ scam). The problem is how this information is treated by unethical actors to make unwarranted forced conclusions that are false. For example by implying that this means vaccines are ineffective or that they don't reduce complications or death, that would clearly constitute misinformation.
Taking an illogical decision like this part of your freedom, but characterize it as if it was logical is not, because that can mislead people that actually want to make a good rational choice. Or more simply, as long as you openly recognize your choice is irrational you are free to make it.
Both things are mistaken, there is no information that natural infection make people handle better variants, at all, in fact the opposite has been found.
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34103407/
Also there is plenty of evidence of people with natural infection having a faster decrease of their immune reaction than vaccinated people, ignoring something well described is completely different from this not being true.
https://www.jhsph.edu/covid-19/articles/why-covid-19-vaccines-offer-better-protection-than-infection.html
Not to mention that there is absolutely no guarantee than anybody will have no problems with the natural infection, even young and healthy people can die from COVID, a vaccine represents less risks (both from death and complications) so it makes no sense to get a shorter immune response for a higher risk of problems.
Antiquesaving
So here we have one section of the government saying one thing while another section of the government is doing things like this:
https://japantoday.com/category/tokyo-2020-olympics/rare-fans-at-japan's-olympic-events-admit-covid-doubts?comment-order=latest
And then they complain about misinformation and contradictions.
Logic is lost on the J Gov
PerformingMonkey
The only misinformation is that is is currently possible to get a vaccine appointment.
Nickee
I don't understand how, an advanced country like Japan should be, based the vaccination campaign on a postal voucher.
In Italy (and Europe) you, as a citizen, you have to login on a dedicated website writing your taxid, the system recognize your age and if you are in the group for which vaccinations are open, you could book your shots.
People with underlying conditions could book too without following age group check.
Antiquesaving
Our ward now has plenty since Monday and many available openings for appointments.
Just one small catch.
35 and over only.
So Kono needs to first have a chat with the prefectures, cities and wards.
ShinkansenCaboose
For those skeptics that think a vaccine must go through at least ten years of testing, what do you think about progress with computers? Don’t you think they are being used to help along with research?
Look at the size physically of the Apollo space ship’s computer systems and how little power they had. A small iPhone now has more computing power than those Apollo ship computers and can fit in your pocket.
Please get with the times and quit complying about how you used to walk ten miles to school back and forth uphill each day.
Life moves on. Science growth is amazing. Humans are a powerful species.
Get your shots
wipeout
@bokuwamo
Complete misinterpretation. The CDC is announcing the end of its Emergency Use Authorization request for the CDC COVID PCR test. For some reason you've conflated that with all COVID PCR tests, and then used that distortions as a platform for making even more wildly incorrect claims about the role of PCRs in "diagnosing disease".
And what the CDC has said contains nothing that wasn't already known to be the case. There's no "admission", just some facts. An FDA spokesman made this comment:
The FDA has authorized more than 380 tests and sample collection kits to diagnose COVID-19, many of which are PCR tests. PCR tests are generally considered to be the ‘gold standard’ for COVID-19 diagnosis.
theResident
@Matej: You've provided me with all the information I require - I now feel even more reassured going for my second shot tomorrow! There is nothing you have said that worries me in the slightest. Thanks!
theResident
..but one thing - these vaccines are NOT experimental. They are authorised for emergency use. Big difference Comrade.
syzyguy
Quantifying the risk of SARS‐CoV‐2 reinfection over time - May 17, 2021
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8209951/pdf/RMV-9999-e2260.pdf
Eleven large cohort studies were identified that estimated the risk of SARS‐CoV‐2 reinfection over time, including three that enrolled healthcare workers and two that enrolled residents and staff of elderly care homes. Across studies, the total number of PCR‐positive or antibody‐positive participants at baseline was 615,777, and the maximum duration of follow‐up was more than 10 months in three studies. Reinfection was an uncommon event (absolute rate 0%–1.1%), with no study reporting an increase in the risk of reinfection over time.
https://www.israelnationalnews.com/News/News.aspx/309762 - July 13. 2021
Health Ministry data on the wave of COVID outbreaks which began this May show that Israelis with immunity from natural infection were far less likely to become infected again in comparison to Israelis who only had immunity via vaccination.
More than 7,700 new cases of the virus have been detected during the most recent wave starting in May, but just 72 of the confirmed cases were reported in people who were known to have been infected previously – that is, less than 1% of the new cases.
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.01.15.21249731v2 - Feb 8, 2021
Conclusions Reinfection is rare. Natural infection appears to elicit strong protection against reinfection with an efficacy ∼95% for at least seven months
Paul14
Good luck youngsters ever getting this vaccine,
I'm 53 with hypertension, living in Shinjuku ward and have had my vouchers since July 21st but I still cannot even make an appointment to get vaccinated. I just telephoned Shinjuku and apparently they still have no vaccine. What a mess. And the advice was just keep checking the website. Like I haven't got anything better to do. I wish this newspaper would get some investigative journalist to find out why the people in charge of this vaccine rollout are so grossly incompetent.
expat
Half of what you hear from the government could be considered misinformation, given that it's subject to revision before it's had time to disseminate.
Doc
Warning: Infomercial alert in effect.
theResident
Warning: Paranoid - Conspiracy Theorist making droll comments.
virusrex
No mention of course that this depends completely on sampling done before the latest variants made the results obsolete, Delta has been widely described as able to cause reinfections and the reports do not include an evaluation of this very important change in the situation
Or as the authors say from your own source
And then getting surprised by the completely expected situation that in places with a vast majority of people already vaccinated the small number of reinfections (compared with the numbers before vaccination was done) are also vastly predominant on vaccinated people, what percent of the reinfections would you expect from a place with 100% of vaccinations? And more importantly why no comment on the huge reduction on cases, complications and deaths?
Hideomi Kuze
Kono concerns only misinformation to vaccination but he does nothing against misinformation to corona virus or PCR test.
And he obscures that government failed negotiation with vaccine manufacturers and it made vaccine-supply problem.
Hideomi Kuze
It is only when compare Japan with US or European countries.
Covid-19 situation of Japan is worst class as advanced country in Asia-Oceania.
gaijinpapa
I literally know 10 people too scared to get the vaccine who think anyone who gets it is an idiot.
They aren't Japanese though.
But I'm sure there are Japanese who look at weird YouTubes too.
Antiquesaving
While the anti vaxxers keep trying to post unfounded false information on the dangers of the Vaccines.
The one thing they don't like to point out are these.
Over 90% of new cases in Canada are unvaccinated people.
97% of all those recently in hospital in the USA are unvaccinated people.
99.5% of all those presently dying from covid-19 in the USA are unvaccinated.
Now before someone comes along and claims 60% of those hospitals in the UK are vaccinated.
No that was Patrick Vallance at a news conference misspoke and the chart he was pointing as clearly showed the opposite that 60% were unvaccinated.
Now the UK is the outliers here because it seems AZ may not be as effective against the Delta variant compared to Moderna and Pfizer.
( Pfizer is showing 88% effectiveness, Moderna 93% and AZ and J&J both 67% towards the Delta variant).
Regardless of the vaccine the Vaccinated make up less than 1% of deaths in all 3 countries and less than 5% of those with severe problems.
therougou
The problem is some of these people claim to be "doctors", and try to push the image that most doctors are against the vaccines. These same quacks also think it modifies your DNA though, lol.
virusrex
No such thing, using easily disproved information as argument does more to prove yourself as wrong, Vaccine manufactures can be held liable in many different ways for problems with the vaccines, only one single kind is the one that the government absorbs and that is for the benefit of the claimants that no longer have to prove the vaccine is the cause of any problems, just prove it may be possible this is the case.
Testing against placebo is not a requirement to assess risks, that is another false argument from antivaxxer propaganda. If unvaccinated people have the same rates of problems and deaths as vaccinated people then the determination of no added risk because of the vaccines is clear and contundent.
Sorry if the whole scientific community have repeatedly disproved your opinion as false, the strawman of pharmaceutical interest no longer work when there is not a single recognized institute of science or medicine in the whole world that support the misinformation you want to use, pretending for people to believe all of them are in the conspiracy and that all those professionals (as in millions of them globally) sacrifice the health and lives of their families and friends with supposedly unsafe vaccines just for money is just unbelievable. Only people that think is natural to do this kind of actions would even begin to think this could be possible.
Antiquesaving
My now ex dentist.
She will not treat anyone who is Vaccinate or has anyone in their immediate family living with them that is vaccinated.
She stopped treating my wife in the middle of 2 root canals Because my daughter got vaccinated.
She has destroyed her business and believes that people who are vaccinated can somehow cause those around them to be sick.
She even admitted she will have to close her business having now lost 90% of her clients but still steadfastly holds on the the idea that the Vaccines not only are dangerous to those vaccinated but to anyone around them.
This is the result of anti vaxxers and Covid deniers and their misinformation and lies!
Antiquesaving
LamarToday 04:34 pm JST
Well you do Realise the Name is Dr. Kary Mullis, he passed away before covid-19 and never said PCR couldn't be used as it is now.
Just to make it clear the only time he said PCR couldn't be used to detect a virus was in reference to HIV, which he went on to explain that it doesn't have any "Unique" protein markers so the test inst good for HIV.
Covid is a very different virus and has very unique protein markers, exactly what PCR is really good at finding.
Thomas Goodtime
Stupid childish mask, stupid soft toy. Bloke is a clown.