COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
Kyoto Station building Photo: REUTERS file
national

Kyoto Prefecture asks to be included in state of emergency areas

0 Comments
TOKYO

The governor of Kyoto Prefecture and the mayor of the ancient capital on Friday asked the central government to include it in its list of prefectures where a state of emergency has been declared due to the spread of the coronavirus.

On Tuesday night, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared a state of emergency for Tokyo, as well as Osaka, Chiba, Kanagawa, Saitama, Hyogo and Fukuoka prefectures. Aichi Prefecture asked to be added to the list on Thursday.

Kyoto officials on Friday urged tourists to stay away from its famous palaces, temples and gardens.

"I call on all people who love Kyoto and tourists from all over the world - until this situation is ended, to protect yourself and your families, please refrain from visiting Kyoto," Mayor Daisaku Kadokawa told a news conference.

Kyoto Gov Takatoshi Nishiwaki said 160 cases of coronavirus infections had been detected in the prefecture.

Gifu Prefecture in central Japan was also poised to issue an emergency declaration, media said.

Given that Kyoto is right next to Osaka and Hyogo, I don't know it was included in the first place. I fear its inclusion will be inevitable if the virus continues to spread as it is doing and nothing is done to stop it

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I guess the prefectures know that money will flow to the state of emergency areas.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

