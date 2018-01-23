Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Kyoto University says researcher at iPS institute falsified data for paper

KYOTO

Kyoto University said Monday a researcher at its iPS institute headed by Nobel Prize winner Shinya Yamanaka has engaged in "falsification and fabrication" in a paper published last year in scientific journal Stem Cell Reports.

"I am very regretful for not being able to prevent the dishonesty," said Yamanaka, professor at Kyoto University who won the Nobel Prize in medicine in 2012 for discovering induced pluripotent stem cells, or iPS cells.

"I will take (the incident) seriously and provide education necessary to prevent similar misconduct from happening again," Yamanaka told a press conference.

Kohei Yamamizu, a specially appointed assistant professor at the university's Center for iPS Cell Research and Application, falsified all six main figures in the paper that claimed he had succeeded in generating a brain structure in vitro using iPS cells, according to Kyoto University.

The fraudulent figures served as "the foundation of the paper," Yamanaka said. "They are important components and have been manipulated to favor the research. It greatly affected the conclusion of the paper," he said but added the fabrication does not affect the quality of the rest of the institute's research.

The university said it has asked Stem Cell Reports to retract the publication and is set to punish Yamamizu.

Induced pluripotent stem cells can grow into any type of body tissue and are seen as a promising tool for regenerative medicine and drug development.

What is it with all the lying? Is it hubris that they will never get caught? Or pure laziness? Is it the need for publicity for more funding? Whatever the causes, it is really making Japan look weak, lazy and stupid.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

