Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Kyoto University seeks to use stem cells for damaged knee joint treatment

1 Comment
KYOTO

Kyoto University said Wednesday it has asked for government approval to conduct a clinical trial of transplanting cartilage made from induced pluripotent stem cells to treat damaged knee joints.

Under the plan, a team led by Noriyuki Tsumaki, professor at the university specializing in cell induction and regulation, will culture iPS cells to create cartilage tissue and transplant them to knees. The university said it submitted the plan to the health ministry on Nov 7 for a review by its special panel.

The team has already tested the treatment on a rat and found it to be effective. It has also confirmed the treatment carries low risk of rejection, fibrosis reaction or cancerization, it said.

The plan, including its safety, was approved in October by a board set up at the university.

The new treatment is hoped to help treat patients with damaged or degenerated cartilage due to injuries and illnesses.

Cartilage tissue covers joint bones and absorbs shock. A joint cannot move smoothly if part of the cartilage tissue is damaged due to injury or if it turns fibrous due to aging.

While there is a treatment in which normal cartilage tissue is transplanted, it is hard to secure enough tissue and part of the tissue tends to turn fibrous.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Where can we sign up? I had most of the cartilage removed from my knee years ago, and now it is basically bone on bone anytime I run or skate. Hopefully it will be a success and give a lot of patients relief and avoid more costly and invasive knee replacement surgery.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Weirdest Names for Japanese Food

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

How A Professional Organizer Helped Me Declutter My Home In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Outdoors

Akame 48 Waterfalls

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

5 Reasons Japan is a Budget Traveler’s Dream Destination

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

The Many Ways To Say ‘Woman’ in Japanese

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 48

GaijinPot Blog

Nature

Zao Fox Village

GaijinPot Travel