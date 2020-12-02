Kyushu Electric restarts Genkai No. 3 reactor

Kyushu Electric Power has restarted the No. 3 reactor at its Genkai nuclear plant in Saga Prefecture after scheduled maintenance, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

The utility began booting up the 1,180-megawatt (MW) reactor on Nov 21 after carrying out regular maintenance and refueling, the spokesman said by phone.

With the restart, Japan now has three operating nuclear reactors with a total capacity of 3,250 MW. Many reactors are still going through a relicensing process under new safety standards imposed after the 2011 Fukushima disaster.

Kyushu Electric plans to shut the No. 4 reactor at Genkai in mid-December for regular maintenance and restart the No. 2 reactor at its Sendai nuclear plant in late December following upgrades to protect the facility against terrorist attacks, the spokesman said.

Nine regional power utilities and a wholesaler, Japan Atomic Power Co (JAPCO), now have 33 reactors available for commercial use, with a combined generating capacity of 33,083 MW. The companies had 54 reactors operating before the Fukushima disaster.

