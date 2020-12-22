Kyushu Electric shuts Genkai No. 4 reactor

Kyushu Electric Power has shut the No. 4 reactor at its Genkai nuclear plant in southwestern Japan for scheduled maintenance, a spokesman said on Monday.

The utility shut the 1,180-megawatt (MW) reactor on Saturday to carry out regular maintenance and refuelling, and it expects to restart the reactor in early March, the spokesman said by phone.

The latest shutdown leaves only two operating nuclear reactors with a total capacity of 2,070 MW in Japan. Many reactors are still going through a relicensing process under new safety standards imposed after the 2011 Fukushima disaster.

Kyushu Electric plans to restart the No. 2 reactor at its Sendai nuclear plant later this month following upgrades to protect the facility against terrorist attacks, the spokesman said.

Nine regional power utilities and a wholesaler, Japan Atomic Power Co, now have 33 reactors available for commercial use, with a combined generating capacity of 33,083 MW. The companies had 54 reactors operating before the Fukushima disaster.

