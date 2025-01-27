Large sinkhole swallows truck in Saitama Prefecture

A large sinkhole is seen at an intersection in Yashio, Saitama Prefecture, on Tuesday.

A large sinkhole swallowed a truck Tuesday after appearing at an intersection in Yashio, Saitama Prefecture, with a man rescued following the incident.

Police received an emergency call at around 9:50 a.m. after the sinkhole, which they say is about 10 meters in width and 6 meters in depth, opened up in the ground.

Rescue authorities said the man was conscious and capable of talking.

According to local authorities, a sewer system runs through the vicinity of the intersection, and the cause of the road collapse is under investigation.

