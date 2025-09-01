 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: iStock/CHUNYIP WONG
national

Lawyers offer free telephone consultations over rent hikes

0 Comments
TOKYO

A group of lawyers in Tokyo has begun offering free telephone consultation to people complaining of unreasonable rent hikes by landlords.

Kazutoshi Taneda, a lawyer with the Tokyo Federation of Land and House Leaseholders' Association, said that with prices rising, there is a tendency for landlords to ask for rent increases, NHK reported. He said that in many cases, tenants accept the amount asked by the landlord, but rent increases require agreement, and tenants can refuse.  

Among the inquiries received by the group were questions like, "I've been told my rent will suddenly double. What should I do?" and "If I refuse the rent increase, will my lease be terminated?"

In some cases, residents have been notified of significant increases, even tripling their rent. Lawyers advise callers to ask the landlord the basis for the increase.

Telephone consultations are available on weekdays only from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 03-3982-7277.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Nippon Domannaka Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

5 Mid-Season Fashion Trends To Watch in Tokyo 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

What To Expect As A Guest At A Japanese Wedding

Savvy Tokyo

Tsuruga Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Work

The Dos and Don’ts of ALT Classroom Management in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Japan Post Suspends U.S. Packages: What Americans in Japan Need to Know (2025)

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Fast, Fun and Taking Over: 3×3 Basketball in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Bear Attacks in Japan: Where They Happen and How to Stay Safe

GaijinPot Blog

Inu Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

10 Surprising Things You Can Rent in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Otsukimi: Japan’s Moon Viewing Tradition

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For September 2025

Savvy Tokyo