Lawyers offer free telephone consultations over rent hikes

A group of lawyers in Tokyo has begun offering free telephone consultation to people complaining of unreasonable rent hikes by landlords.

Kazutoshi Taneda, a lawyer with the Tokyo Federation of Land and House Leaseholders' Association, said that with prices rising, there is a tendency for landlords to ask for rent increases, NHK reported. He said that in many cases, tenants accept the amount asked by the landlord, but rent increases require agreement, and tenants can refuse.

Among the inquiries received by the group were questions like, "I've been told my rent will suddenly double. What should I do?" and "If I refuse the rent increase, will my lease be terminated?"

In some cases, residents have been notified of significant increases, even tripling their rent. Lawyers advise callers to ask the landlord the basis for the increase.

Telephone consultations are available on weekdays only from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 03-3982-7277.

