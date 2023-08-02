Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Mount Fuji
Climbers near a mountain hut on the top of Mount Fuji, Yoshidaguchi route with a view of Mount Yatsugatake. Photo: NISH / Pixta
national

Locals warn Mount Fuji climbers to take challenge seriously

0 Comments
SHIZUOKA

An increase in the number of unprepared climbers on Mount Fuji has become a headache for the Shizuoka prefectural government, which has been installing signs and creating multi-language videos to warn tourists to not take the hike lightly.

The move comes as the tallest peak in Japan, straddling Shizuoka and Yamanashi prefectures, reopened to an influx of visitors last month for a hiking season after the country lifted all COVID-19 restrictions and marked the 10th anniversary of Mount Fuji's registration as a World Heritage site in June.

The manager of an 8th station lodge deplored the reckless attitudes of some climbers and said he especially wants people to "refrain from 'bullet climbing,'" or the practice of climbing to reach the summit for sunrise without taking a break to sleep overnight.

Attempting to climb quickly in the darkness increases the risk of altitude sickness and falls, while people arriving at the summit early could also suffer from hypothermia.

He said a pair of overseas tourists who were unable to reserve a hut took turns to rest in the bathroom after complaining of stomachaches.

"It became a problem as people were unable to use the facilities," he said, adding he believes they were trying to warm up by sheltering there.

Some have also been attempting the climb without sufficient equipment or casual clothes, including short-sleeved shirts and shorts, although a website operated by the Mount Fuji World Heritage Division of the Shizuoka prefectural government notes that temperatures at the summit "can dip below freezing even in midsummer."

To prevent climbers from underestimating the hike, the prefecture uploaded a guide in English with photographs of hikers who needed to be assisted off the mountain.

It has also created guides outlining rules and recommendations in six languages, all available on its official website.

"Mount Fuji is not just any mountain," said Masayuki Oishi from the Mount Fuji World Heritage Division. "We would like people to enjoy the climb while being properly prepared."

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

0 Comments
Login to comment

"Mount Fuji is not just any mountain,"

At the end itjust another mountain, popular one.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Letters from Japan: “Dating App Issues”

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Jul. 31 – Aug. 6

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 30

GaijinPot Blog

Get Your Creative Juices Flowing with English Friendly Art Workshops Around Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What is the JLPT (Japanese Language Proficiency Test)?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Sunflower Season: 5 Splendid Himawari Gardens in the Tokyo Area

Savvy Tokyo

Osaka on a Budget: 5 Cheap Eats in Dotonbori

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Get One Step Closer to Your Fitness Goals with AC Fit Kojimachi Studio

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Tokyo Vibes: 10 Unforgettable City Pop Tracks for Your Playlist

GaijinPot Blog

Isaki-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Sekigahara Battlefield Museum

GaijinPot Travel

tokyo

Jindai Botanical Gardens

GaijinPot Travel