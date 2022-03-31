M4.7 quake jolts Tokyo area

A fairly strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.7 jolted Tokyo and nearby areas on Thursday but no tsunami warning was issued, Japan's weather agency said.
The quake, which occurred around 8:52 p.m. with the focus at a depth of about 70 kilometers, measured 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in northwestern Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.
There were no immediate reports of injuries or serious property damage.© KYODO
1 Comment
jkctlr89
A short and quick jolt here in central Tokyo, what a time to be getting out of the shower!
Peter14
Lets hope thats it, and nothing follows. Hope everyone is unharmed.