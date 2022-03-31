M4.7 quake jolts Tokyo area

A fairly strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.7 jolted Tokyo and nearby areas on Thursday but no tsunami warning was issued, Japan's weather agency said.

The quake, which occurred around 8:52 p.m. with the focus at a depth of about 70 kilometers, measured 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in northwestern Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or serious property damage.

© KYODO