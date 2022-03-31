Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

M4.7 quake jolts Tokyo area

1 Comment
TOKYO

A fairly strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.7 jolted Tokyo and nearby areas on Thursday but no tsunami warning was issued, Japan's weather agency said.

The quake, which occurred around 8:52 p.m. with the focus at a depth of about 70 kilometers, measured 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in northwestern Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or serious property damage.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

A short and quick jolt here in central Tokyo, what a time to be getting out of the shower!

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Lets hope thats it, and nothing follows. Hope everyone is unharmed.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Tsukuba Express

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Oshima, Niijima and Kozushima: 3 Distinct Cultures of Tokyo Far from the City

GaijinPot Blog

Health

10 Japanese Superfoods to Boost Your Health

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Traveling with Japanese In-Laws: What to Expect

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Aogashima: A Natural Paradise, a Part of Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 National Parks Where You Can Explore Japan’s Great Outdoors

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: ‘Co-Sleeping And Sexless Marriages’

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Japanese Bands Influenced by British Rock

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 12

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

GaijinPot Blog

5 Unique Ways To Celebrate Cherry Blossoms This Season In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Mar. 28-Apr. 3

Savvy Tokyo