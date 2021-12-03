M4.9 quake jolts Yamanashi, Tokyo area

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.9 struck Japan's prefecture of Yamanashi near Tokyo on Friday morning, but there was no threat of a tsunami, the weather agency said.
The quake occurred at around 6:37 a.m., registering lower 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in the prefecture's eastern part, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. The quake was also felt in parts of Tokyo and neighboring areas.© KYODO
2 Comments
Login to comment
Hervé L'Eisa
Is Mt Fuji waking up?
Fuzzy
The whole Kanto area has been pretty active for the past 2 months. Ibaraki, Chiba, Tokyo, Kanagawa and now Yamanashi. All related? Hopefully just gradually releasing some built up tension.