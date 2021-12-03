Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

M4.9 quake jolts Yamanashi, Tokyo area

2 Comments
TOKYO

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.9 struck Japan's prefecture of Yamanashi near Tokyo on Friday morning, but there was no threat of a tsunami, the weather agency said.

The quake occurred at around 6:37 a.m., registering lower 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in the prefecture's eastern part, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. The quake was also felt in parts of Tokyo and neighboring areas.

Is Mt Fuji waking up?

The whole Kanto area has been pretty active for the past 2 months. Ibaraki, Chiba, Tokyo, Kanagawa and now Yamanashi. All related? Hopefully just gradually releasing some built up tension.

