M4.9 quake jolts Yamanashi, Tokyo area

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.9 struck Japan's prefecture of Yamanashi near Tokyo on Friday morning, but there was no threat of a tsunami, the weather agency said.

The quake occurred at around 6:37 a.m., registering lower 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in the prefecture's eastern part, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. The quake was also felt in parts of Tokyo and neighboring areas.

