M5.0 quake hits Ishikawa again; no tsunami warning issued

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.0 struck Ishikawa Prefecture, central Japan, on Monday, a day after a strong quake jolted the region, the weather agency said.

There was no fear of a tsunami. The quake occurred at 10:31 a.m., registering upper 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in the Noto region, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

