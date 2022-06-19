Newsletter Signup Register / Login
M5.0 quake hits Ishikawa again; no tsunami warning issued

2 Comments
TOKYO

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.0 struck Ishikawa Prefecture, central Japan, on Monday, a day after a strong quake jolted the region, the weather agency said.

There was no fear of a tsunami. The quake occurred at 10:31 a.m., registering upper 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in the Noto region, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

And an hour before this earthquake, there was a M4.4 (Shindo 4) in the N/W part of Hokkaido in the Soya District.

The Sea of Japan coastline showing a bit of noticeable activity over these past 2 days.

They will probably issue a warning after the disaster has happened with a ridiculous announcement excuse.

