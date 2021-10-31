M5.2 quake hits northeastern, eastern Japan

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.2 struck northeastern and eastern Japan including Tokyo on Monday morning, but there was no threat of a tsunami, the weather agency said.
The quake occurred at 6:14 a.m., registering 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Fukushima, Ibaraki and Tochigi prefectures, with the focus in northern Ibaraki Prefecture at a depth of about 60 kilometers, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.
There were no immediate reports of major injuries or damage.© KYODO
JeffLee
Disrupted by breakfast this morning. There have been several of these recently.
snowymountainhell
Yes, that seems to be an almost ‘daily’ occurrence for many: “*Disrupted by breakfast this morning. There have been several of these recently.*”
snowymountainhell
Thankfully, . . .
purple_depressed_bacon
These earthquakes have been increasing in frequency lately. Not a good sign.
starpunk
Japan is near a techtic plate. They get quakes on a regular basis but most of them aren'tb too problematic. Japan has good civil engineering and a world reknowned fire dept. They need them too.
It's much the same in California. When I was stationed there for about a year we had tremors often, sometimes weekly but generally not strong enough for people to notice.
zichi
starpunk
Three tectonic plates. The Eurasian, Philippine, and North American.
John Delaney
Have they been? Someone once told me it's a good thing to have minor earthquakes, as it relieves pressure along the fault, and it's more when there hasn't been any activity for awhile that you need to worry about a big one coming. No idea if that's true or not though.
Larr Flint
Many small ones recently in Tokyo area can fell them more and more.
It means the big one is coming.
starpunk
And there's a lot of mountains there as well.
Japan did have a 'big one' about 10 years ago. It was the worse there in about 800 years.