M5.2 quake hits northeastern, eastern Japan

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.2 struck northeastern and eastern Japan including Tokyo on Monday morning, but there was no threat of a tsunami, the weather agency said.

The quake occurred at 6:14 a.m., registering 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Fukushima, Ibaraki and Tochigi prefectures, with the focus in northern Ibaraki Prefecture at a depth of about 60 kilometers, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

There were no immediate reports of major injuries or damage.

