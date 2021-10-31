Newsletter Signup Register / Login
M5.2 quake hits northeastern, eastern Japan

9 Comments
TOKYO

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.2 struck northeastern and eastern Japan including Tokyo on Monday morning, but there was no threat of a tsunami, the weather agency said.

The quake occurred at 6:14 a.m., registering 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Fukushima, Ibaraki and Tochigi prefectures, with the focus in northern Ibaraki Prefecture at a depth of about 60 kilometers, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

There were no immediate reports of major injuries or damage.

9 Comments
Disrupted by breakfast this morning. There have been several of these recently.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Yes, that seems to be an almost ‘daily’ occurrence for many: “*Disrupted by breakfast this morning. There have been several of these recently.*”

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

Thankfully, . . .

- “There were no immediate reports of major injuries or damage.” -

1 ( +4 / -3 )

These earthquakes have been increasing in frequency lately. Not a good sign.

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

purple_depressed_baconToday  09:08 am JST

These earthquakes have been increasing in frequency lately. Not a good sign.

Japan is near a techtic plate. They get quakes on a regular basis but most of them aren'tb too problematic. Japan has good civil engineering and a world reknowned fire dept. They need them too.

It's much the same in California. When I was stationed there for about a year we had tremors often, sometimes weekly but generally not strong enough for people to notice.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

starpunk

purple_depressed_baconToday  09:08 am JST

These earthquakes have been increasing in frequency lately. Not a good sign.

Japan is near a techtic plate. They get quakes on a regular basis but most of them aren'tb too problematic. Japan has good civil engineering and a world reknowned fire dept. They need them too. 

Three tectonic plates. The Eurasian, Philippine, and North American.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

These earthquakes have been increasing in frequency lately. Not a good sign.

Have they been? Someone once told me it's a good thing to have minor earthquakes, as it relieves pressure along the fault, and it's more when there hasn't been any activity for awhile that you need to worry about a big one coming. No idea if that's true or not though.

-3 ( +2 / -5 )

Many small ones recently in Tokyo area can fell them more and more.

It means the big one is coming.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

zichiToday  09:30 am JST

starpunk

purple_depressed_baconToday  09:08 am JST

Japan has good civil engineering and a world reknowned fire dept. They need them too. *

Three tectonic plates. The Eurasian, Philippine, and North American.

And there's a lot of mountains there as well.

it's more when there hasn't been any activity for awhile that you need to worry about a big one coming.

Japan did have a 'big one' about 10 years ago. It was the worse there in about 800 years.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

