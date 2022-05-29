Newsletter Signup Register / Login
M5.4 quake strikes off Ibaraki Prefecture

TOKYO

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.4 struck off the coast of Ibaraki Prefecture on Sunday, but there was no threat of a tsunami, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The quake, which occurred around 3:55 p.m. with the focus at a depth of about 50 kilometers, registered 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in parts of Ibaraki, northeast of Tokyo, the agency said.

The quake registered 3 in some parts of neighboring Fukushima Prefecture and the prefectures of Tochigi, Gunma and Chiba.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or serious property damage.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

