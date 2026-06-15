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Image: Japan Meteorological Agency
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M5.5 quake jolts eastern Japan

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TOKYO

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 struck in Ibaraki Prefecture on Tuesday night.

The quake struck at a depth of 50 kilometers at 7:46 p.m., according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

No tsunami warning was issued.

Bullet train services on the Tohoku and Joetsu Shinkansen Lines were halted, Kyodo News reported.

No anomalies were reported at the Tokai No. 2 nuclear power station in Ibaraki Prefecture, according to its operator Japan Atomic Power Co.

© KYODO

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