national

M5.8 quake strikes off Ibaraki; no tsunami warning issued

TOKYO

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.8 hit off the coast of Japan's eastern prefecture of Ibaraki on Sunday night, but no tsunami warning was issued, according to the weather agency.

The quake that occurred at 7:06 p.m. registered lower 5 on Japan's seismic intensity scale of 7 in northern Ibaraki, with the focus about 40 kilometers below the surface off the coast of the prefecture, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The quake was also felt in cities including Tokyo and Fukushima.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or property damage from the quake.

Strong shock lower 5 in Ibaraki. Large area. Take care duds.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

