Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan Earthquake
People wait in line outside Tokyo Station after all train services were suspended on Thursday night, following an earthquake. Photo: AP/Hiro Komae
national

M5.9 quake shakes Tokyo; over 20 people injured

0 Comments
By MARI YAMAGUCHI
TOKYO

A powerful magnitude 5.9 earthquake shook the Tokyo area on at 10:41 p.m. Thursday, injuring at least 20 people and halting trains and subways. Officials said there was no major damage or danger of a tsunami.

The Meteorological Agency said the quake was centered in Chiba Prefecture, just east of Tokyo, at a depth of 80 kilometers.

It caused buildings to sway and hanging objects such as signs to swing violently. Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said there were no abnormalities at nuclear power facilities in the area.

He said at least 20 people were injured, including one who was seriously hurt.

He did not describe the injuries of the others, but Chiba prefectural police said two women in separate locations sprained their ankles when they were thrown to the floor during the quake. NHK public television said a commuter train partially derailed when it made an emergency stop, causing three passengers to fall and get slightly injured.

Others were injured in Kanagawa Prefecture, near Tokyo, according to media reports.

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings said about 250 homes in downtown Tokyo temporarily lost power.

Shinkansen trains in and out of Tokyo were halted for safety checks but later resumed operation, East Japan Railway Co said. Tokyo's Yamanote loop line and subways also restarted.

Outside of Tokyo's Shinagawa Station, where local trains were temporarily halted, there was a long line of people trying to get taxis home.

Many elevators automatically stopped, including those at Tokyo's metropolitan government building, temporarily trapping some people.

Fire and disaster officials said underground water pipes were damaged in dozens of locations in Tokyo. In one district, water was gushing from the ground.

New Prime Minister Fumio Kishida posted a message on Twitter urging people to “check the latest information and take action to protect your lives.” He said it was the strongest shaking in Tokyo since March 2011.

Kishida returned to his office late Thursday to lead the government's response.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 39

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 38

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 4-10

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Sep. 27-Oct. 3

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Sweet Potato Spiced Dorayaki

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #151: Fast-food Chains and Moon Viewing

GaijinPot Blog

The 5 Cheapest Places to Get Used Musical Instruments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Things I Wish My English Teachers Had Taught Me

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘Am I Missing Out?’

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #152: Cat Tricked Into Going to The Vet

GaijinPot Blog

Community Support

How the Pandemic Has Changed Classroom Learning for the Visually Impaired

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

8 Online Shops for Vegan Food in Japan

Savvy Tokyo