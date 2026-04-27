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M6.1 quake strikes in northern Japan

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TOKYO

A preliminary magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck northern Japan early Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey reported, but there were no immediate reports of fatalities or damage. No tsunami warning was issued.

The 5:24 a.m. quake struck 18 kilometers west of the small town of Sarabetsu in Hokkaido at a depth of 81 kilometers, according to the USGS.

Last Monday, a 7.7 magnitude earthquake off northern Japan sparked a short-lived tsunami alert and an advisory of a slightly higher risk of a possible megaquake for its coastal areas.

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