M6.2 quake hits off Fukushima; no tsunami warning issued

An earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 6.2 hit Fukushima Prefecture and its surrounding areas on Sunday, but no tsunami warning was issued, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.
The epicenter of the quake, which occurred at around 7:23 p.m. at a depth of about 50 kilometers, was out at sea off the prefecture, the agency said.
The quake registered lower 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in parts of Fukushima and Miyagi prefectures, it said.© KYODO
Bugle Boy of Company B
Earthquakes during the Olympics are going to be fun... :|
KariHaruka
Felt it slightly where I live.
Fortunately no damage at Fukushima this time around...
Nobnaga
well thank god there was no damage ... hope people will be more careful up there
JohnBecker
Telling us where you live would make this comment a lot more worthwhile.