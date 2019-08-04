M6.2 quake hits off Fukushima; no tsunami warning issued

An earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 6.2 hit Fukushima Prefecture and its surrounding areas on Sunday, but no tsunami warning was issued, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The epicenter of the quake, which occurred at around 7:23 p.m. at a depth of about 50 kilometers, was out at sea off the prefecture, the agency said.

The quake registered lower 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in parts of Fukushima and Miyagi prefectures, it said.

