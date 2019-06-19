M6.7 quake strikes off northeast Japan; at least 16 injured

A strong 6.7 magnitude earthquake rocked Japan Tuesday night, sparking a tsunami advisory that was later lifted with no reports Wednesday of major damage and only a handful of light injuries.
The Japan Meteorological Agency had warned Tuesday that a wave of one meter could hit the coast of the Sea of Japan, but only small ripples of 10 centimeters were recorded.
The agency cancelled the tsunami advisory around two and a half hours after the quake.
The earthquake, which struck at 10:22 p.m., registered 6.7 on the Japanese scale, and was felt in the capital, which is more than 300 kilometers away.
The U.S. Geological Survey put the magnitude of the quake at 6.4.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told reporters his government would be "on the maximum alert" to prepare for possible rescue operations in the region and warned citizens to be vigilant for strong aftershocks.
At least 16 were injured after the earthquake, local authorities told AFP.
In Niigata, a man in his 30s fell down and broke a bone, a woman in her 60s fell from her wheelchair and sustained light injuries, and two others were also lightly injured, the prefecture's disaster management department said in a statement.
In Yamagata, at least 12 people were injured, "but we are still gathering information on details," the prefecture's disaster management official Yusuke Niizeki told AFP.
The earthquake struck at a late hour in mainly sparsely populated areas so it was not easy to evaluate the damage immediately.
Witnesses cited by national broadcaster NHK said they experienced strong shaking that knocked some books off shelves and moved some furniture. The broadcaster showed images of some cups and glasses smashed on the floor of a restaurant.
Officials immediately stopped bullet train services in the region as a precautionary measure, but resumed operation from Wednesday morning, according to NHK.
Thousands of households were left without power temporarily but power supply recovered by Wednesday morning, NHK also said.
An agency official told an emergency news conference that residents in the region should stay vigilant as "a sizeable earthquake may occur again." The official also warned that bad weather was forecast in the region, which could potentially trigger landslides.
NHK aired footage showing an elementary school ceiling collapsing onto the ground, and small scale landslides in some towns and near railways.
"All nuclear power plants have reported no abnormalities," government spokesman Yoshihide Suga told reporters in a late nationally televised news conference on Tuesday.
"Strong jolts may continue," warned Suga.
There were multiple small aftershocks after the main quake. Some local roads were also closed.
Japan sits on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", where many of the world's earthquakes and volcanic eruptions are recorded.
A powerful quake rocked northern Japan in September and triggered massive landslides that killed 44. Last June, a deadly tremor rocked the Osaka region, killing five people and injuring more than 350 others.
On March 11, 2011, a devastating 9.0-magnitude quake struck under the Pacific Ocean, and the resulting tsunami caused widespread damage and claimed thousands of lives.
Niigata itself has a history of large earthquakes. In 2004, a 6.8-magnitude quake hit, killing 68, including elderly people who died in the days and weeks after the first tremor from stress and fatigue. The area was also hit by a magnitude-6.8 quake in 2007, leaving 15 people dead.© 2019 AFP
11 Comments
KariHaruka
My heart started skipping after feeling the earthquake and then seeing the tsunami warning flashing on my phone.
So thankful that there wasn't any deaths or serious injuries though. And whilst the tsunami waves weren't as big as predicated. Its always better to be safe than sorry!
Speed
As I was watching the TV and the announcers were repeatedly urging people to stay away from the ocean and rivers, you could see people driving and even walking around the ports even during the exact times of the expected tsunami.
Just like the Tohoku earthquake 8 years ago, people still haven't learnt their lesson; they ignore warnings and take huge risks of getting swept away.
Yubaru
Be safe people! I hope everyone is ok!
albaleo
You can get the intensity data at the link below. It reached an upper 6 in parts of Niigata.
https://www.jma.go.jp/en/quake/20190618132411353-18222224.html
Disillusioned
Lucky, this time! However, there is a big problem with luck. Eventually it runs out.
I said to my Mrs there would be a big quake in Japan this week after the big quake in New Zealand last week. I hate being right! It's quite lucky most of the areas hit were rural or semi-rural. A quake of that magnitude would cause much more damage in Tokyo or Osaka.
papigiulio
You think those people walking around could hear the TV announcements? I'm sure some where unaware of the tsunami warnings. But this shows that we still need to improve the way we are sending out warnings. TV and radio doesn't suffice. A warning system inside the car, like on the mobile phones would be a good idea, if there isnt already.
ksteer
That's not exactly the case, most people in and around the ports are fishermen. When a tsunami advisory is issued they have to go get their boats out of the harbor. On some channels you could see them preparing their boats to leave. The majority of people heeded the warnings I think.
Derek Grebe
"All nuclear power plants have reported no abnormalities," government spokesman Yoshihide Suga told reporters.
Well, of course they have. They were telling us the explosion at Fukushima was just steam for a week.
Don't expect any bad news to come out about nuclear through official channels. there's the State Secrecy Law to take care of that.
zichi
Powerful and shallow earthquake but the damages seem to be minimal. Amazing to see hundreds of fishing boats leaving to deal with the tsunami which too was very small. The nuclear plant in Nigata was in shut down.
About 2 hours there was also another powerful earthquake in China.
ulysses
I didn't feel this one in Tokyo.
But then I was watching 'Leaving Neverland' on Netflix. The utter horror of what happened to those children probably masked any tremors here.
Speed
I don't think you understand. The tsunami alert and announcements to get to higher ground and away from the water was being blared non-stop through loudspeakers set up all around the ports. Everyone there was aware, trust me.
6.8 is not a small quake. ANYTIME there's a large earthquake, the first thing you do is get away from the ocean.
kurisupisu
Fishermen should take their boats out to sea;they can ride over any incoming waves.
However, what is remarkable is that there are never any warnings of a quake preceding it.
The meteorologists can’t say with accuracy what the size of the tsunami wave will be-the ‘meter wave’ was only 10 cms in this case.
There is only one sure thing.
There will be plenty more earthquakes to come.