A powerful quake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.2 shook eastern and northeastern Japan on Saturday evening, and the government warned tsunami of up to 1 meter could hit parts of Miyagi Prefecture's coastal areas.

The temblor occurred at 6:09 p.m. about 60 kilometers below the surface off the coast of Miyagi, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

It had a preliminary magnitude of 7.2 and measured an upper 5 on the seismic intensity scale.

© KYODO