M7.3 quake strikes off northeastern Japan, injuring at least 100

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.3 struck off Japan's northeastern region late Saturday, injuring at least 100 people and causing widespread blackouts, but there are no tsunami threats or abnormalities at nuclear plants.
The quake occurred at 11:07 p.m. with the focus about 55 kilometers below the sea surface off the coast of Fukushima Prefecture, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. The temblor was also felt in Tokyo.
It registered upper 6 on Japan's seismic intensity scale of 7 in parts of Fukushima and Miyagi prefectures, which were devastated by a catastrophic quake and tsunami nearly 10 years ago that subsequently triggered nuclear meltdowns.
The agency said the quake is the strongest to happen off the country's northeastern coast since April 7, 2011, and believed to be an aftershock of the massive one that occurred on March 11 of that year.
Following the latest quake, the Japanese government set up a task force and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga headed into his office around 11:28 p.m.
Suga told reporters in the early hours of Sunday no major casualties have been reported. Cabinet members met at 9 a.m. to be briefed on the newest information.
A total of 64 evacuation centers have been set up in Fukushima and about 200 people are taking shelter, according to the Fukushima prefectural government.
East Japan Railway Co said Tohoku shinkansen bullet train services between Nasushiobara Station in Tochigi Prefecture and Morioka Station in Iwate Prefecture have been suspended.
The Yamagata shinkansen also halted services, as did the Akita shinkansen between Morioka and Akita stations.
Top government spokesman Katsunobu Kato warned that quakes of upper 6 on the seismic intensity scale could happen over the next seven days or so.
Several cases of fire were reported in Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures, local authorities said.
Kato told a press conference that at one point some 950,000 homes were without electricity, as some thermal power plants went offline.
As of 11:30 p.m. the blackout had affected 860,000 homes under the area covered by Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc and 90,000 homes under Tohoku Electric Power Co, according to the chief cabinet secretary.
Suga instructed officials to quickly survey the damage from the quake, conduct rescue efforts where necessary, and to relay information to the public in a timely manner.
Horizontal shaking lasted for a few minutes inside a traditional Japanese inn in Minamisoma, Fukushima Prefecture, with plates for food scattered in its dining room.
"The initial jolt felt more powerful than the one I experienced in the Great East Japan Earthquake (in 2011)," said 68-year-old Tomoko Kobayashi, who works at the inn. "I wondered if it would end."
Many residents fled to higher ground for safety in Ishinomaki, Miyagi Prefecture, fearing that a tsunami may come.
"Even if people say we don't need to worry about a tsunami, I won't buy it," said a 50-year-old male worker. "I learned from my bitter experience 10 years ago and that's why I evacuated."
No irregularities have been found at the Fukushima Daiichi and Daini nuclear power plants, according to Tokyo Electric Power.
The situation is the same at Japan Atomic Power Co's inactive Tokai No. 2 nuclear power plant in the village of Tokai in Ibaraki Prefecture and Tohoku Electric Power's Onagawa nuclear plant in Miyagi Prefecture, according to their operators.
A resident of Shiogama in Miyagi Prefecture, 76-year-old Mariko Yoshida, said the quake hit just after she went to bed. "I'm scared of aftershocks," she said, adding, "I live by myself and what am I supposed to do?"© KYODO
kurisupisu
The whole of Japan is just very prone to earthquakes and it seems, especially the Northeast.
Locating nuclear facilities in such locations should be outright banned.
Tom Young
Amen brother.
George Townes
Up here in Iwate, 20 km from the Pacific coast, I have to say that that was the longest and most powerful earthquake that I have experienced since 2011. Knocked some books off the shelves.
Scary stuff.
Simian Lane
Aghhh they’re the worst thing about living in Japan. You never know when or where next..
Chibakun
I think that fault line has been very disturbed by 3/11 and this may be the prelude to more serious quakes.
ReasonandWisdomNippon
Damaged buildings can be replaced, I'm glad no casualties reported yet.
Toasted Heretic
Caught me on the loo. Not a great look.
JeffLee
The second strongest quake I'd experienced here in Tokyo.
Elvis is here
I hope no masks were shaken lose and that everyone has an ample supply of masks in their earthquake kit
Stay safe every one.
Yubaru
Stay safe people! An older woman was interviewed on this morning's news, and she was quite frightened and said she had flashbacks to 10 years ago.
I really feel for the people who are still refugees here in Japan from the quake from 10 years ago, and having to deal with this again.
Yubaru
It is being reported as an after shock from 3/11, and they have already had over 30 aftershocks from this one as well. (As reported by JMA)
Garthgoyle
Must have been pretty big coz I felt it even up here in Hokkaido.
irreconcilable
I'm glad that there are no irregularities at the nuke plants beyond what's already being released otherwise there might be a mess exodus of panic. I'm sure there are no controlled releases.
Mr Kipling
No deaths, a few minor injuries, a few broken bottles and books on the floor......
Considering it was a 7.3 this shows how well Japan is prepared for earthquakes. In many countries they would be running out of body bags.
Zoroto
That's leadership right here. Re-elect!
snowymountainhell
Ok, then. What ‘immediate steps’ are the govt taking to immediately aid the people in that area?
snowymountainhell
Good point, @Zoroto. Re:’responsibility for actions’: ‘re-direct’ or, later, ‘misdirect’.
zichi
A powerful quake coming on the 10th anniversary of 2011 disasters. Psychological effects on some of those survivors. Quite a lot of extensive damage. A lot more than just a few books falling on the floor.
AG
Glad there are no casualties.
For moments I thought we’d have another episode like the 2011...
kohakuebisu
Fingers crossed for everyone who suffered the worst of it and that there is not bad news to come. For Shindo 6- or 6+ over a wide area, the damage does appear to be quite limited, which is a big credit to Japan. Shindo 6 feels very scary indeed, as if you are going to die.
There's never good timing for an earthquake, but the middle of winter with the tenth anniversary of a bigger disaster approaching is still pretty bad. I hope they can get the power back on soon. It is also a relief that C-19 is under control in Tohoku, because they will be evacuating people, many of them elderly, into sports halls and community centers. Note that such evacuations are as a precaution and completely voluntary.
Monty
Reading some of the posts here, I really have to shake my head.
Instead of again complaining about Japan leadership and low testing about Covid 19, you guys should be happy that nobody died and nothing more worse happened during that earthquake.
But I guess that is impossible for some posters here.
kurisupisu
There is no way to prepare for large earthquakes.
When buildings fall and crack, split apart and it is impossible to stand up-experience that type of earthquake and you are lucky to be alive.
Leo
It was on the nightly news here in the US. I am really glad there is no tsunami. Maybe it was an aftershock of the 2011 earthquake like the article said. Scary.
AzabuSamurai
An earthquakes is the number one risk about living in Japan. It makes covid look like child’s play.
zichi
The 2011 tsunami killed more people than the earthquake.
Earthquakes can be prepared for and the country does well on that point.
Tokyo-Engr
I was at a factory in Kitakami in Iwate on March 9, 2011 and that day there was an earthquake of similar magnitude (Shindo 6 / mag. 7.2 or 7.3). It was like nothing I ever felt before. It was a definintely a precursor to March 11, 2011.
However at that time (the March 9, 2011 quake) there were no aftershocks and the rest of the seismic pressure was released on 3/11/2011.
In the case of last night's quake there were numerous aftershocks so hopefully there will not be a recurrance of 2011.
tooheysnew
@monty
totally agree.
many posters aren’t happy unless they are complaining about something - COVID, the government, the olympics.
They must be a joy to hang around.
Oxycodin
this earthquake almost marks the 10th anniversary of the 2011 3.11 Tohoku earthquake that rattled the island and causing a Fukushima nuclear meltdowns. Hope all safe.
kohakuebisu
One feature of the 3/11 tsunami videos is how little earthquake damage can be seen in them. Even basic stuff like tiles falling off roofs or the sides of buildings or vending machines and those cinder block walls toppling over. All you can see is the sea engulfing streets that look completely normal. Some people tried to evacuate in cars or return home because roads and bridges were still passable.
I read somewhere that there was a measured spike in radiation in the 45 minutes before the tsunami, which suggests some kind of release or problem at Dai-Ichi even before the water came and knocked out the backup power.
marcelito
Luckily no major damage and casualties..phew.
. If you had this size earthquake in the west. it would have been devastating.
You just can't help yourself to use every chance to point out that some other country would have been worse than Japan.Gaikoku hate much?
Mr Kipling
Kurisupisu......
Yes there is. Its called building codes and regulations. Japan's are very good in terms of earthquakes. A 7.3 in Pakistan, Indonesia or Iran would kill thousands. In Japan... not a single fatality.
GW
Rocked us pretty hard in north Chiba, lots of small stuff knocked over, very long, we were right at the door getting ready to head out into the yard.....
Mocheake
That thing was strong, long and scary!