M7.5 quake hits off northeastern Japan; tsunami warning issued

A television screen shows a news report on Japan Meteorological Agency's tsunami warning, saying it expected tsunami waves of up to 3 meters to reach large coastal areas in northern Japan after an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.4 struck off the northeastern coast of Japan on Monday.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.5 struck off the northeastern coast of ‌Japan on Monday, as authorities urged residents to stay away from coastal areas where tsunami waves of up to 3 meters were expected.

The tremor, which struck at 4:53 p.m., had an epicenter off the coast of Sanriku in ⁠the Pacific Ocean and was 10 ⁠km deep, according ⁠to the Japan Meteorological Agency. The biggest waves were ‌expected in Iwate, Aomori and Hokkaido prefectures, authorities said.

Speaking to ⁠reporters, Prime Minister ⁠Sanae Takaichi said the government had set up an emergency task force and urged citizens in the affected areas to evacuate to safety.

Broadcaster NHK showed ⁠ships sailing out of Hachinohe port in Hokkaido ⁠in anticipation of the waves, ‌as an alert 'Tsunami! Evacuate!' flashed across the screen.

Bullet train services in Aomori at the northern tip of Japan's main Honshu island were halted due to the ‌tremors, Kyodo news agency reported.

The quake measured an 'upper 5' on Japan's seismic intensity scale -- strong enough to make it difficult for people to move around. In many cases, unreinforced concrete-block walls collapse.

Japan is one of the world's most earthquake-prone countries, with a tremor occurring at ​least every five minutes. Located in the "Ring of Fire" of volcanoes and oceanic trenches partly encircling ‌the Pacific Basin, Japan accounts for about 20% of the world's earthquakes of magnitude 6.0 or more.

There are no nuclear power plants ‌currently in operation in Hokkaido and Tohoku regions ⁠but Hokkaido Electric Power ⁠Co and Tohoku Electric Power ​Co have a number of shutdown nuclear power ⁠plants there. Tohoku ‌Electric said it was checking the ​impact of the earthquake and tsunami on its Onagawa nuclear power plant.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.