Main buildings of castle at World Heritage site in Okinawa destroyed by predawn fire

The main buildings of a castle at a World Heritage site in Okinawa, regarded as a symbol of the southern Japanese prefecture, burned to the ground in a predawn fire Thursday, with the blaze finally suppressed hours later.
The fire started just before 2:40 a.m. at Shuri Castle, one of Okinawa's major tourist spots, in the prefectural capital Naha, and was extinguished at around 1:30 p.m. after destroying seven wooden buildings occupying a total of 4,800 square meters.
There were no immediate reports of injuries, but more than 30 nearby residents were temporarily evacuated, local authorities said.
The original castle at the site dated back to the Ryukyu Kingdom, which spanned 450 years until Okinawa was annexed by Japan in 1879.
The castle was left in ruins after fierce World War II ground battles with U.S. forces in 1945. It opened as a national park in 1992 with the Seiden main hall and some other buildings restored. Restoration work had continued until recently.
The local fire department suspects the blaze began in the Seiden hall but is still investigating the cause. More than 10 fire engines were dispatched to contain the blaze.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a press conference "Shuri Castle is an extremely important symbol for Okinawa," adding the government "will do its best to reconstruct" the castle.
Security guards near the castle were alerted after a fire alarm sounded and they saw smoke billowing from the main hall, police said.
In addition to the main hall, the Hokuden north hall and Nanden south hall were completely destroyed. The three halls were not equipped with sprinklers as their installation was not mandatory, according to the local fire department.
A festival recreating scenes from the kingdom's rituals had been held at the site since Sunday and staff were preparing for related events until late Wednesday night. None of them were believed to be present when the fire broke out, according to the police.
All the gates directly connected to the Seiden hall were locked when the blaze started, they added. The festival, which was supposed to run through next Sunday, was canceled following the fire.
The Cultural Affairs Agency sent inspectors to the site to investigate the cause and examine the fire prevention system. The agency said it will report to the U.N. Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, the certifying body for World Heritage sites, after confirming how the fire started.
The park at the site was closed following the fire and it was uncertain when it would reopen. The site, visited by about 2.8 million people in the fiscal year through March, is on next year's Tokyo Olympic torch relay route.
Naha Mayor Mikiko Shiroma told a press conference that she was "extremely sorry" and "shocked" to hear the news. "We have lost our symbol," she said.
"This is a loss for all humanity," tweeted UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay, expressing "deep emotion and sincere solidarity with the Japanese people."
The disaster saddened locals as the smell of burning and white smoke filled the air in residential areas near the site.
"The castle burst into flames, then the framework of the Seiden hall collapsed, with the fire spreading to an adjacent building," said Ritsuko Shiratori, 70, a local resident who witnessed the fire from the highest floor of a condominium building.
"I feel so sad that the castle was gone this way after being restored," she added.
"I feel like someone I was close to has passed away," said Tokiko Taira, 69, with tears in her eyes. "This is shocking. We have no choice but to work hard and restore it again," a 66-year-old man said.
Built upon a hill and surrounded by walls, the castle served as the royal palace of the Ryukyu Kingdom and its administrative office. Important rituals were held in a square in front of the Seiden hall, according to experts.
Kurayoshi Takara, professor emeritus of history at the University of the Ryukyus, said the oldest remains unearthed at the site date back to the 14th century and that the castle welcomed envoys from Chinese emperors as well as Commodore Matthew Perry and the U.S. warships he commanded in 1853.
Perry later visited a port in what is now Yokosuka, near Tokyo, demanding Japan end over 200 years of isolation and open itself to foreign trade.
The castle whose architecture incorporated Japanese and Chinese culture was "the identity of Okinawa that was repaired after the war based on a strong local desire," Takara said. "The damage is immeasurable."
The castle ruins, excluding the restored buildings, were registered as Japan's 11th UNESCO World Heritage site in 2000, along with ancient monuments in the island prefecture.
During the July 2000 summit of the Group of Eight major powers in Okinawa, leaders had dinner in the north hall.© KYODO
Chip Star
Tragic. Time to rebuild it again.
Yubaru
Please, the "ancient castle site" would be more accurate, as you accurately explain why in the very next paragraph!
And quite beautifully as well!
https://www3.nhk.or.jp/nhkworld/en/news/20191031_09/
The main building looks like it was totally engulfed here! What a loss!
marcelito
oh no....Shuri Jo is beautiful .
zichi
The building was being restored by the looks of it from photo's? Expensive loss. Call the carpenters.
Yubaru
Not restored, that was done a long time ago. There is upkeep, and maintenance done, but just about the entire castle was fully restored years ago.
Yubaru
The picture you saw from Kyodo is not recent, that was a few years back when they were repainting and doing minor repair work!
zichi
Yes I see it was restored last year.
voiceofokinawa
That's shocking news. Was the cause of the fire arson, a short circuit or natural ignition? That's all I want to know and as soon as possible.
GW
Sad & unfortunate no matter how the fire started......
therougou
This is terrible. They're still putting out the fires now. They said the restoration finished just this year.
Guy on the news says it might have been an electrical problem.
Halwick
Tragic, utterly tragic. I hope the irreplaceable artifacts were saved.
Wouldn't surprise me if it was arson. The next questions are who and why.
Yubaru
There have been unsubstantiated reports that due to the time the fire started there has been speculation that it may be arson.
However, there are also substantiated reports that there were people in the castle area until late last night, making preparations for the yearly Shuri Cultural Festival that happens every year around November 3rd, Culture Day, here in Japan. Police and the authorities are investigating the circumstances and interviewing the people who were there late last night.
I am keeping my fingers crossed that it WASNT arson!
Educator60
This is very sad news to wake up to. I really hate to see communities lose their their historical buildings (whether original or replica). I’ve not yet had an opportunity to visit Shuri Castle but have enjoyed photos and a few times I’ve seen it showcased on tv. It’s quite different from other castles here and I was hoping one day to see it in person.
“the castle's main temple”
Is the main building of this castle usually referred to as a temple?
Yubaru
Is the main building of this castle usually referred to as a temple?
No, it isnt, however it was on occasion used for some Shinto rites. It was called the "Seiden"
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shurijo
zichi
According to the media reports many of the buildings have been totally destroyed.
ano
I was thinking about going to Okinawa next year & visiting Shuri was in the plan. Guess I'm a bit late to see it.
Do the hustle
its a shame the new structure didn’t include any anti-fire systems.
kurisupisu
Glad to have seen it before this tragedy...
DaDude
Look, all of the reports are scarce and hearsay so since you are right around corner from there, please get us some first hand info and pics. Shuri Castle to Japan is like Notre Dame to the World. I love walking around the castle.
rainyday
This is terrible news. I've visited Shuri Castle a couple of times and it was absolutely beautiful. This wasn't one of those ugly concrete reconstructions like Osaka or Nagoya castles, but one which had been painstakingly carried out with original materials, this is a huge loss.
ChellO
Oh shame. We visited from Brisbane last month. Lovely place. Sad to see it destroyed.
nandakandamanda
Shocking and sad news. What a waste. It had all been so painstakingly rebuilt in wood, a wonderful structure.
Joe Blow
I've been considering Okinawa a lot recently and Shuri Castle...sigh.
nandakandamanda
Photo from above of the aftermath.
https://headlines.yahoo.co.jp/hl?a=20191031-00491399-okinawat-oki.view-000
nandakandamanda
And the Seiden before it burned down.
https://www.okinawatimes.co.jp/articles/gallery/491399?yahoo=y&utm_source=yahoo&utm_medium=http&utm_campaign=link_back&utm_content=related&ph=2
Speed
What's up with the media? When I turned on the news this morning, the top news was Koike confronting the IOC guy and after about 10 minutes coverage of that they finally got to the Shuri Castle fire!
Does the media, which are all in Tokyo, think they're the all and end all of Japan?
YuriOtani
This news is much more important in Okinawa than the Japanese homeland. It was such a lovely place. I wonder how many irreplaceable treasures were destroyed?
William Bjornson
Sad. Given Human nature, sometimes the historical preservationist is more Sisyphus than savior. It must be heartbreaking for those involved with its preservation. Ganbatte! Namida no ato...
kohakuebisu
Sad loss. Glad there were no injuries. It was a rebuild, so it can be rebuilt again.
The wall repairs for Kumamoto castle are slated to cost over 600 million USD, so I'd expect a similar rebuild cost here.
Kapuna
I pray that the rebuild includes a fire sprinkler system, especially if they use wood.
presto345
About that, I am surprised apparently there was no such system installed.
zichi
GoFund
Do the hustle
Quite the cultural tragedy. Hopefully, the next incarnation will include fire retardant building materials and an extensive sprinkler system.
These temples are made from pine and cedar, both of which are highly combustible woods with high oil content. The fire was obviously very intense due to the extent of devastation. It is quite fortunate nobody was killed in the fire.