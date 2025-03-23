Man's body found floating in river in Aichi Prefecture

The body of a man was found floating in a river in Yatomi, Aichi Prefecture, on Saturday.

According to police, a fisherman called 110 at around 11:30 a.m. and said a body was floating in the Kiso River, Kyodo News reported.

Police and rescue workers retrieved the body which had no external signs of injury on it.

Police said the man was about 170 cm tall with short hair. He was wearing a black sweater, black pants and white sneakers.

© Japan Today