national

Man's body found floating in river in Aichi Prefecture

AICHI

The body of a man was found floating in a river in Yatomi, Aichi Prefecture, on Saturday.

According to police, a fisherman called 110 at around 11:30 a.m. and said a body was floating in the Kiso River, Kyodo News reported.

Police and rescue workers retrieved the body which had no external signs of injury on it.

Police said the man was about 170 cm tall with short hair. He was wearing a black sweater, black pants and white sneakers.

How did the police know the deceased was a man??

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

How do we know people obsessed about willies aren't really men?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

owzerToday 05:02 pm JST

How did the police know the deceased was a man??

Some things are a dead giveaway, pardon the pun. Beard, moustache, certain genitalia or lack thereof. Protruding Adam's Apple. Maybe his wallet was on him and had his ID. This could go on and on...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

