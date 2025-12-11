 Japan Today
TV Asahi's headquarters in Roppongi Hills, Tokyo Image: iStock/Sergio Delle Vedove
national

Man apparently jumps to his death from TV Asahi HQ building in Tokyo, injuring passerby below

TOKYO

A man apparently jumped to his death from the TV Asahi headquarters building at Roppongi Hills in Tokyo, on Wednesday. He hit another man walking below, injuring him.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 6:50 p.m. Police said that a security guard called 110 and reported that someone had fallen from the TV Asahi building onto Keyakizaka-dori.

The man, who was in his 20s or 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. He is believed to have jumped from the seventh floor of the TV Asahi building.

Police said the man was an employee of a related production company and had a staff access pass to the headquarters building.

The man who was hit suffered minor injuries to his head and shoulders, police said

