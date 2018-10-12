Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Man dies in latest in mushroom picking-related fatality

1 Comment
NAGANO

A man died after he fell, seriously injuring himself, while picking mushrooms in Shiojiri, Nagano Prefecture, on Wednesday afternoon, police said. The man suffered head injuries and was taken to hospital by helicopter where he died about five hours later. 

Since August, 11 people have died and six others have been injured while picking mushrooms on mountain slopes in Nagano Prefecture, Fuji TV reported.  

In the latest case, Shigeya Komatsu, 62, a local farmer, fell about 100 meters down a mountain forest slope. According to the police, he had gone mushroom picking with a male relative, and lost his footing.

Autumn is peak mushroom season and authorities are urging people to take care. They advise mushroom pickers not to go up into the mountains alone and to especially avoid steep slopes where the mushrooms are most prolific. They also suggest people to grab onto bamboo stalks if they lose their balance.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Getting Started in Japanese Real Estate: Single Unit Investment for Beginners

Oct 18th (Thurs), Higashi Azabu, Tokyo. Private Consultations, Including Mortgage Simulation

Real Estate Japan Inc

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

Latest mushroom picking fatality. Had no idea picking mushroom was so dangerous .

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

Offer

50% OFF of Botox Injections

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Oct 13-14

Savvy Tokyo

5 Common Complaints Japanese Teachers Have About ALTs

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

You Have to See These Ridiculous Japanese CG Crime Reenactments

GaijinPot Blog

Food and Drink

Miyagikyo Nikka Whisky Distillery

GaijinPot Travel

Careers

I Didn’t Find My Children’s School, I Built It: Hazuki Tanaka Of Hayama International

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Anime and Manga

Super Potato

GaijinPot Travel

5 Easy Manga for Japanese Learners

GaijinPot Blog