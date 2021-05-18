Man donates ¥60 mil in cash to city in Kanagawa

An elderly Japanese man has anonymously donated his life's savings -- in cash -- to a city in Kanagawa Prefecture, an unexpected financial windfall as the economy reels from the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.
The man, who did not identify himself, appeared at city hall in Yokosuka on Monday and asked that a backpack with a letter inside be given to the mayor, the official who met him told AFP.
"We found 60 million yen in cash inside and a letter saying 'This is the money I've been saving since the first grade. Please make use of it. It's a donation,'" said the official.
The man appeared to be in his 70s or 80s and declined to give his name, saying he wanted to stay anonymous.
"We've never received such a big donation from an anonymous person," the official added.
Mayor Katsuaki Kamiji said in a statement Tuesday he was "surprised and moved" by the donation, particularly during the hardship of the pandemic.
"I'm speechless and full of gratitude," he said.
Japan is no stranger to anonymous donors.
Last year, a man appeared at the Nara city hall with a bag filled with 30 million yen in cash. He left a note inside saying he wanted the money to be used to help the poor and fund education, according to local media.
And elsewhere last year, a hospital in Kobe received five million yen in cash sent by mail by an anonymous donor.© 2021 AFP
V.M.
Usually the governemnt is the one that supports people during pandemics. But since it's doing nothing, donation has become reversed.
zichi
Confused: Headline says ¥6 million. Post says ¥60 million. Which one was it?
Moderator
Readers, we apologize for the typo in the headline. ¥60 million is the correct amount, not ¥6 million as was first stated.
Starbucks
Hopefully they don't build a giant squid with it.
Jim
The city will probably use this cash for unwanted or unnecessary things! It’s just a shame that people donate to city offices instead of some charity organizations where the money will be used properly!!!
Gaijinjland
It’s an incredibly generous donation. I just hope the city actually does something good with the money.
dagon
Mayor Katsuaki Kamiji: And this time we didn't even have to pretend we are working in the public service.
The people who donate money to the city governments or police are sadly misguided. There are so many more deserving recipients or places where it would do so much good rather than the coffers of bureaucracy.
snowymountainhell
Which is it: “Found” or “Saved”?
snowymountainhell
When there are so many people to whom the money could have been given directly?:
Chili
Actually pretty dumb move by that person, handing over money to inept government officials. Hey guys its bonus money, let’s go to Ginza!
snowymountainhell
Most look like new bills. The NPA normally depicts everything found or confiscated.
Anonymity is important but why not show a photo of the letter, the backpack and the money?
snowymountainhell
Something is amiss.
An impromptu courtesy ‘audit’ should be done by an outside agency? Perhaps(?) someone at city hall lost track er,... ‘misplaced’ some funds, here and there, over the years?
Hiro
@Chili, you don't have to insult all government officials. i know plenty of people from my schooldays who wishes to work for the government and do good. And there are countless cities and towns in japan. Some mayors or governors are beloved by their people. And there are a lot of offcials who has kind hearts and try to improve their cities.
Also i am actually worried for the old man. Just giving all his life savings like that. Either he is really well taken care of by his off springs or he is not planning to stay alive for long. I hope that i am worried for nothing, but maybe they should keep a eye on him and make sure he is truly properly taken care of after giving his life savings away.
foreignbrotherhoodarmy
To be spent on a massive squid or other cephalopod to attract tourists!
Yubaru
Really now? It's clearly stated in the article. The good Samaritan old guy, "saved" the cash, and the people in the government office "found" it when then opened the bag.
They "noticed" it, they "observed" it, they "detected" it, they "saw" it, they "noticed" it, they are all synonyms for the word "found", so what would you have had them write instead?
Kobe White Bar Owner
Great to read first thing! Remember folks it’s nice to be nice!
u_s__reamer
Too bad Mr "Anonymous" was unable to derive more pleasure from his generosity by putting his money gift to a more imaginative use instead of donating to clueless bureaucrats with a penchant for squandering monies on squids.