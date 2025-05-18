Man jumps from apartment building, hitting cyclist in Osaka; both dead

A 70-year-old man apparently jumped from an apartment building, hitting a man in his 50s who was riding a bicycle, in Osaka on Monday.

Both men were taken to hospital in a state of cardiac arrest and declared dead on arrival, NHK reported.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 11:20 a.m. A passerby called 119 and said someone had fallen from a building and hit a cyclist.

The incident occurred in an area lined with apartment buildings, about 400 meters west of Tenjinbashisuji Rokuchome Station on the Hankyu and Osaka Metro lines.

