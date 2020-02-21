Man on train pushes emergency button after passenger without mask coughs

A man riding on a subway train in Fukuoka pushed the emergency stop button after another passenger, who wasn’t wearing a face mask, coughed, the Fukuoka Municipal Transportation Bureau revealed Thursday.

According to the bureau, the incident occurred at around 8 p.m. Tuesday between Tenjin-minami and Hashimoto stations on the Nanakuma Line, Sankei Shimbun reported. Officials said the two men were seated next to each other when one of them coughed. The other man got angry at him and pushed the emergency button.

Both passengers were taken off the train at the next station, Befu Station. The man who pushed the emergency button said the passenger who coughed could have spread a virus and that he should have been wearing a mask.

The train was delayed for several minutes while the stationmaster tried to calm the two men down.

An official from the transportation bureau said that people are on edge over the coronavirus and urged passengers on trains to wear masks and practice proper hygiene and etiquette when coughing or sneezing, but advised them not to press the emergency button over such incidents.

