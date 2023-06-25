Man reportedly brandishes knife on Tokyo Yamanote line train

An emergency call was made Sunday by a staff member at JR Shinjuku Station, a major train terminal in Japan, reporting that a man was "brandishing a knife" inside a train on Tokyo's busy Yamanote loop line, police said.
Two men, who were apparently injured in the commotion, were transported to the hospital, the Tokyo Fire Department said, with the police questioning a man in his 50s, believed to be of foreign nationality, to gather more details about the situation.
The man was seated with two knives of around 25 to 27 centimeters, wrapped in what appeared to be cloth, with part of the blades visible. The self-proclaimed chef said he had brought the two knives from his workplace to take them home, the police said.
No eyewitnesses saw a knife being swung.
According to East Japan Railway Co, operator of the Yamanote Line, the emergency alarm inside the train was pressed shortly before 4 p.m. and operations of the Yamanote, Chuo and Sobu local lines were temporarily suspended, affecting about 14,000 passengers.© KYODO
15 Comments
JeffLee
A foreigner holding a kitchen knife is enough to strike fear in the hearts of the Japanese, as this incident so clearly shows.
Mr Kipling
This could have been avoided by the use of a bag. Oh, and people using commonsense but this is Japan...
Jay
For those familiar with the series Curb Your Enthusiasm, this is what is known as a "Larry David Moment".
sakurasuki
From Japanese news it was a foreign chef that went back home bringing his tools while he was sleeping on train, other paranoid passenger just push emergency button after seeing that cheef tools. This one really cause the trouble. However the result from that panic, three people suffer minor injuries.
Speed
If he didn't swing the knives, how did the two men get injured?
Mat
A chef uses a knife wrap for this reason (heavy canvas roll up 'bag'). Also, they don't normally take their knives home. His story seems a little suspicious.
KazukoHarmony
This report was apparently exaggerated. The man was not holding or waving any knives in an aggressive or excited way, according to the report. So he likely wasn’t “brandishing” anything.
Alfie Noakes
Injured in the stampede to get off the train.
https://twitter.com/mrjeffu/status/1672916396676898817
fatrainfallingintheforest
What does "self-proclaimed" mean? He couldn't provide evidence of his work, like a business card, or something? As far as I know, there's no form of special ID for kitchen workers. I think you need special permission of some sort to carry kitchen knives around. Perhaps he didn't have that.
But as others have said, he wasn't 'brandishing' anything. On the other hand, there have been some pretty serious incidents involving knives on Japanese trains, so, while an over reaction at best, there is some justification, I feel.
Asiaman7
Self-proclaimed chef: A foreigner in Japan who claims to be a chef.
Chef: A Japanese in Japan who claims to be a chef.
Michael Machida
If I saw anyone with a knife on the train, I would be suspicious myself. This is a rare situation where I understand the nervous passengers on a train. I think in Japan, it is illegal to carry knives in public. Hence forth:
"Carrying knives, firearms, etc. is controlled by the “Swords and Firearms Control Law”. It is illegal to carry a blade of any kind exceeding 6 cm, without justifiable grounds.
Persons violating this law face imprisonment for up to 2 years or a fine of up to 300,000 yen"
beachcomber
Some seems to be injured not because of the knife but they just panicked and fell during running away.
Moskollo
Seems a lot of support for the chef here, but what kind of idiot openly carries knives on public transport and thinks people will be ok with it? The guy who notified the train staff was right to flag it.
Japantime
It sounds like he was upset at work and was ready to attack before he was stopped by these heroes.
fatrainfallingintheforest
Okay, well I know several foreigners who are qualified chefs working in kitchens in Tokyo, mostly with Skilled Labour Visas. They'd have used their resident's card as some kind of proof, I feel. I also know several Japanese people who are unqualified chefs working in kitchens in Tokyo.
Capuchin
https://mainichi.jp/english/articles/20220827/p2a/00m/0na/011000c
I knew there was a similar story from not so long ago. "Passengers panic after sushi chef drops knives on Tokyo train".