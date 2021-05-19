Man ordered to pay damages for tweeting insults over late 'Terrace House' star

A man who tweeted insults at a Japanese reality TV star after her suicide was fined 1.29 million yen on Wednesday after his comments had sparked concern over cyberbullying.
The civil lawsuit for defamation was filed by the mother of Hana Kimura, a cast member of the Netflix show "Terrace House", who took her life a year ago aged 22.
A lawyer representing Kimura's mother Kyoko Kimura told AFP that the court had ordered the man -- whose name has not been publicly revealed -- to pay the damages.
"I am truly grateful that the court recognized it was an act of serious slander," Kyoko Kimura told reporters after the proceedings, which the man did not attend. "What I truly had in my mind was that I wanted the individual to face what he had done. There was absolutely no display of that. And that was unfortunate."
The man had tweeted at Kimura's account shortly after her death, "Everyone is happy thanks to your death. Thank you," Japanese media reports said.
"The show got canceled because of your suicide. Who do you think you are, causing trouble until the end? Go to hell," he wrote.
Kimura, a pink-haired professional wrestler, was a fan favorite on the internationally popular show in which six young people share a home while looking for love.
But she was targeted by a torrent of abuse online.
The show was cancelled after Kimura's death, which also prompted Japanese ministers and lawmakers to move to tackle cyberbullying.
In March, a different man was fined 9,000 yen over online abuse directed at Kimura, without the case going to trial.
He had sent online messages to the wrestler saying "You have such an awful personality. Is your life worth living?" and "Hey, hey. When will you die?"
A third man has also reportedly been fined over cyberbullying Kimura.© 2021 AFP
wtfjapan?
In Japan its a common insult/swear word to tell someone to die. This needs to stop. Teachers and parents need to teach their young about this word. I used to teach with a young Japanese teacher at an elementary school and would scold her students and explain to them why its so bad to tell someone to die. This teachers sister took her own life.
Bungle
The slandered person is dead. How is it possible for the mother to collect on this?
Bungle
I might did that in other countries it is not possible to slander/libel the dead. Japan is wrong on this.
jiji Xx
how come?
151E
The Japanese use of the term of 'slander' (中傷) confusingly seems to blur the distinction between criticism, insult, and slander - only one of which should be a civil offence. The trolls' comments were uncouth and spiteful, but the judgement is farcical. I can't help but wonder if this won't eventually be weaponized to silence criticism of government policy.
Paul
Publish the names and faces of the scum who did this, let the world know who they are and that they can no longer hide, that would deter others!
Mark
Great, good for Hana, Good Kyoko, and Good for all the innocent people who are getting bulled daily by coward scums who have nothing else to do but to bully and hurt other from behind their keyboards.
I hope more and more lawsuits like this are being filled.
cracaphat
Not much of a fine and name withheld.He'll live with that.And that money is for the mother? That will go in lawyer's fees.
finally rich
I see this pattern every now and then. Kids from a young age are used to joke with pals with words "shine!" "shindara?" "shineba ii noni" , all very lightly. This might be just another cultural trait I am still unable to decipher, a hint on how lightly they see their own lives.
oldman_13
Freedom of speech. If you're a celebrity, then you should realize that there are idiots out there who will say hateful things online. Either deal with it or don't put yourself out there on social media. There's multiple videos of celebrities reading all the hateful and hurtful things people post about them on social media, but I don't see all of them killing themselves over it.
Unless it's a specific and credible death threat, why are people being penalized and fined for internet postings?
Mark
This is what I don't get, why is his name NOT revealed!?? why he did NOT appear in court!?? it seems as if the court is more concerned about the criminal safety than it is for the Victims.
He gets to remain anonymous while his victim and her family names are being paraded all over the news.
So UNFAIR.
TokyoJoe
You can't slander the dead unless I am mistaken.
Also this article doesn't mention the cause of all this, the lady bullying and physically assaulting another member of the tv show who accidentally washed her clothing.
TokyoJoe
I think you should watch the video of what started this before talking about bullies.