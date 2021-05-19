Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Man ordered to pay damages for tweeting insults over late 'Terrace House' star

11 Comments
TOKYO

A man who tweeted insults at a Japanese reality TV star after her suicide was fined 1.29 million yen on Wednesday after his comments had sparked concern over cyberbullying.

The civil lawsuit for defamation was filed by the mother of Hana Kimura, a cast member of the Netflix show "Terrace House", who took her life a year ago aged 22.

A lawyer representing Kimura's mother Kyoko Kimura told AFP that the court had ordered the man -- whose name has not been publicly revealed -- to pay the damages.

"I am truly grateful that the court recognized it was an act of serious slander," Kyoko Kimura told reporters after the proceedings, which the man did not attend. "What I truly had in my mind was that I wanted the individual to face what he had done. There was absolutely no display of that. And that was unfortunate."

The man had tweeted at Kimura's account shortly after her death, "Everyone is happy thanks to your death. Thank you," Japanese media reports said.

"The show got canceled because of your suicide. Who do you think you are, causing trouble until the end? Go to hell," he wrote.

Kimura, a pink-haired professional wrestler, was a fan favorite on the internationally popular show in which six young people share a home while looking for love.

But she was targeted by a torrent of abuse online.

The show was cancelled after Kimura's death, which also prompted Japanese ministers and lawmakers to move to tackle cyberbullying.

In March, a different man was fined 9,000 yen over online abuse directed at Kimura, without the case going to trial.

He had sent online messages to the wrestler saying "You have such an awful personality. Is your life worth living?" and "Hey, hey. When will you die?"

A third man has also reportedly been fined over cyberbullying Kimura.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

11 Comments
Login to comment

In Japan its a common insult/swear word to tell someone to die. This needs to stop. Teachers and parents need to teach their young about this word. I used to teach with a young Japanese teacher at an elementary school and would scold her students and explain to them why its so bad to tell someone to die. This teachers sister took her own life.

11 ( +11 / -0 )

The slandered person is dead. How is it possible for the mother to collect on this?

-8 ( +1 / -9 )

I might did that in other countries it is not possible to slander/libel the dead. Japan is wrong on this.

-8 ( +1 / -9 )

whose name has not been publicly revealed

how come?

2 ( +3 / -1 )

The Japanese use of the term of 'slander' (中傷) confusingly seems to blur the distinction between criticism, insult, and slander - only one of which should be a civil offence. The trolls' comments were uncouth and spiteful, but the judgement is farcical. I can't help but wonder if this won't eventually be weaponized to silence criticism of government policy.

3 ( +4 / -1 )

Publish the names and faces of the scum who did this, let the world know who they are and that they can no longer hide, that would deter others!

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Great, good for Hana, Good Kyoko, and Good for all the innocent people who are getting bulled daily by coward scums who have nothing else to do but to bully and hurt other from behind their keyboards.

I hope more and more lawsuits like this are being filled.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Not much of a fine and name withheld.He'll live with that.And that money is for the mother? That will go in lawyer's fees.

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

In Japan its a common insult/swear word to tell someone to die. This needs to stop. Teachers and parents need to teach their young about this word. I used to teach with a young Japanese teacher at an elementary school and would scold her students and explain to them why its so bad to tell someone to die. This teachers sister took her own life.

I see this pattern every now and then. Kids from a young age are used to joke with pals with words "shine!" "shindara?" "shineba ii noni" , all very lightly. This might be just another cultural trait I am still unable to decipher, a hint on how lightly they see their own lives.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Freedom of speech. If you're a celebrity, then you should realize that there are idiots out there who will say hateful things online. Either deal with it or don't put yourself out there on social media. There's multiple videos of celebrities reading all the hateful and hurtful things people post about them on social media, but I don't see all of them killing themselves over it.

Unless it's a specific and credible death threat, why are people being penalized and fined for internet postings?

4 ( +4 / -0 )

This is what I don't get, why is his name NOT revealed!?? why he did NOT appear in court!?? it seems as if the court is more concerned about the criminal safety than it is for the Victims.

He gets to remain anonymous while his victim and her family names are being paraded all over the news.

So UNFAIR.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

You can't slander the dead unless I am mistaken.

Also this article doesn't mention the cause of all this, the lady bullying and physically assaulting another member of the tv show who accidentally washed her clothing.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Great, good for Hana, Good Kyoko, and Good for all the innocent people who are getting bulled daily by coward scums

I think you should watch the video of what started this before talking about bullies.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Shikoku

GaijinPot Travel

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 19

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Bullying in Japanese Schools

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters From Japan: “Kink Shaming Boyfriend”

Savvy Tokyo

Food Allergies and Dietary Restrictions in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Savvy Spotlight

Hitomi Nomura, The Tartan-Loving Kilt-Maker From Gifu

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #130: Man Gets Stuck On a Bidet

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #131: Noto’s Giant Squid Statue Is Not Alone

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Five Incredible 100 Yen Store Buys for Kids

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 17-23

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 10-16

Savvy Tokyo