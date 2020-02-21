Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Many events for long weekend cancelled or postponed amid virus fears

TOKYO

Many events in Tokyo planned for the long weekend have been cancelled or postponed due to fears of the coronavirus spreading.

The health ministry has expressed concern that many large gatherings may cause the coronavirus to spread even further. Already, the public greeting by Emperor Naruhito on his birthday, scheduled for Monday, has been canceled.

One major event “BEYOND STADIUM 2020,” which was to take place at Komazawa Olympic Park in Setagaya Ward on Monday, is off. Part of the event included a corner where visitors could experience Paralympic sports, and a concert by members of AKB48, Fuji TV reported. Organizers said they were expecting around 20,000 visitors.

Another event promoting the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday at Mita Elementary School in Minato Ward was cancelled. It was to include sessions where visitors could participate in sports involving body contact.

Additionally, an event celebrating the first anniversary of the registration of Kasai Marine Park as an important wetland under the Ramsar Convention was postponed. It was designed to be a learning camp for kids selected among applicants to take place at the park in Edogawa Ward for two nights and three days. The new dates for the event are still undecided.

On Thursday, Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said the government would not order events across the nation to be canceled, but instead would leave it up to the organizers to decide.

