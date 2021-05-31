Mass vaccinations in Tokyo, Osaka get into full swing; Kobe opens large center

Elderly people receive coronavirus vaccine at Noevir Stadium Kobe on Monday. The soccer stadium opened the same day as a COVID-19 mass vaccination site.

Japan's so-far sluggish COVID-19 vaccination efforts got a lift Monday as two state-run mass inoculation centers in Tokyo and Osaka got up to full speed one week after their opening.

The two venues, which are run by Self-Defense Forces personnel and due to operate for three months, reached their target of offering a maximum 10,000 and 5,000 jabs per day respectively as Japan seeks to complete the vaccination of those aged 65 or older, as well those turning 65 this fiscal year, by the end of July.

The centers were opened to help speed up a vaccination program that is otherwise being run by local governments, with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga targeting administering up to 1 million doses nationwide per day after mid-June.

Japan has been lagging behind other developed countries in its vaccine rollout. Since it was launched in February, just around 6 percent of the country's 126 million population have received at least one dose.

However, even running at full capacity, the two centers, which are staffed by SDF doctors and nurses as well as private nurses, will only be able to vaccinate 900,000 people in Tokyo and 450,000 in Osaka over the three months of their scheduled operation.

Elderly people living in Tokyo and the neighboring prefectures of Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa as well as in Osaka and adjoining Kyoto and Hyogo prefectures are eligible for inoculations at the centers.

In line with the increase in capacity, the Defense Ministry started Monday accepting reservations from Hyogo and Kyoto for slots in the week starting June 7 at the Osaka center on its website and via the Line message app.

The mass vaccination centers are using the two-dose vaccine developed by U.S. biotechnology firm Moderna Inc, while inoculations conducted by local governments are providing the two-dose vaccine developed by U.S. pharmaceutical company Pfizer Inc and its German partner BioNTech SE.

Since people who have been administered one dose of the Pfizer vaccine are not allowed to use the SDF-operated venues, the Defense Ministry has urged those who have booked for shots at both the state-run centers and local government-run facilities to swiftly cancel one or other of them.

Although the facilities are located in the central business districts in Tokyo and Osaka, they are not near railway stations, prompting the government to introduce free shuttle buses from nearby terminal stations.

In Kobe, the capital of Hyogo Prefecture, local authorities began large-scale inoculations for elderly residents at Noevir Stadium Kobe, which is home to Japan's pro soccer club Vissel Kobe.

It is the second mass vaccination center run by the city government and other entities in the prefecture.

The Kobe city government will administer the Pfizer vaccine to around 1,000 people per day for the time being, aiming to expand the capacity to roughly 5,000 by late July.

Japan's vaccination program was launched initially for frontline health workers and expanded to those 65 and older in April.

The government had planned to vaccinate those with underlying conditions next along with those working for nursing homes after finishing vaccinating the elderly.

But health minister Norihisa Tamura said Sunday that the rollout would proceed directly to those under the age of 65, although those with underlying conditions would receive priority.

With the medical system remaining under severe strain in the midst of a fourth wave of infections, the COVID-19 state of emergency in Tokyo, Osaka and seven other prefectures was extended on Friday by three weeks to June 20 -- just over a month before the Olympics begin in the capital.

