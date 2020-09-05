Maximum caution urged as super typhoon approaches southwest Japan

Japan is bracing for the arrival of an extremely powerful typhoon in southwestern prefectures, with planning under way Saturday for the suspension of public transportation and the release of waters to avoid dam bursts.
The Japan Meteorological Agency urged maximum caution with Typhoon Haishen expected to strengthen later in the day, reaching an atmospheric pressure of 915 hectopascals at its center and packing winds of up to 288 kilometers per hour.
The lower the atmospheric pressure at the center, the greater a typhoon's strength as it causes high tides when approaching coastal areas.
Through Sunday, the Okinawa region in southern Japan will likely be hit by gusts strong enough to topple houses, and the storm will move to Amami-Oshima Island and approach Kyushu, the country's southwestern main island, from Sunday to Monday, the agency said.
Okinawa could see rainfall of up to 300 millimeters in the 24 hours to noon Sunday and Amami up to 150 mm, it said, warning of high waves and high tides.
With the agency calling for maximum caution including early evacuation to designated shelters, local authorities and operators of public transportation services also stepped up precautions ahead of the super typhoon.
Kagoshima Gov Koichi Shiota has asked the Self-Defense Forces to dispatch troops to deal with the expected disaster, with around 200 residents, including elderly people and pregnant women, already evacuated from a remote island to the prefectural capital by helicopter.
Kyushu Railway Co said its bullet and local train services will be suspended on Monday, while West Japan Railway Co. said it will suspend Sanyo Shinkansen bullet train services between Hiroshima and Hakata stations all day Monday.
Central Japan Railway Co said it was considering suspending or changing destinations for some Tokaido Shinkansen services on Monday.
Airlines were also affected, with a number of flights to and from Okinawa and nearby airports canceled.
Many schools in the Kyushu region are expected to be closed Monday. As a wide area of western Japan is considered likely to be affected by severe weather, six prefectures had released water at 23 dams to prevent disaster, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism said.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe urged the public Friday to "evacuate promptly based on information provided by local governments, and take actions to protect lives."
He added that 22,000 SDF members were ready to be deployed for rescue operations if necessary.© KYODO
28 Comments
Login to comment
P. Smith
Stay safe everyone.
WA4TKG
Uh-Oh...Part II (for the day).
itsonlyrocknroll
Kochi is on an yellow advisory at present...
Next door neighbor say red
https://www.jma.go.jp/en/warn/344_table.html
I am taking no chances, clearing garden of any loose tools and potted plants and shuttering up my property.
Torches ready and generator fully fueled. running cables next door, neighbors grandparents over 80 and need air-con.
nandakandamanda
198kph?
80m+/sec is surely 180 mph, or 290 kph.
kurisupisu
Most of Honshu won’t be impacted but my plants will come inside just in case...
Bungle
Kyushu has just adopted the motto “every man for himself”. The stores are in tune midst of a free-for-all, and The supermarkets were cleared of tea and water last night. Now there are cars snaking down the road on their way to ENEOS.
Either I am being far too blasé about the situation, or everyone else is just plain nuts.
james
My wife and daughter are in Amamioshima now. They are in a safe place, I think, but are getting nervous. I wish I could get them out of there.
Fighto!
Go away Haishen! When is Japan going to get some luck for once?
Goodlucktoyou
@james. Don’t worry, locals are used to this. It’ll be over in a day or two. As you say, they are in a safe place. They will enjoy a positive experience of local community helping each other out. Just look at @itsonlyrocknrolls post. Sometimes it takes a bad event to bring out the good side in folks.
In_japan
For some reason the super typhoon name has to be Chinese. Be safe everyone!
Maria
Please be safe everyone.
Don't take risks, and bring your plant pots and other balcony bits'n'bobs inside.
commanteer
I'm in Kyushu, and I rarely even use the storm shutters. But I'm using them for this one. Filling the bath with water, checking the flashlights in batteries, food stocked... all that. Most likely won't be too bad here, but there are never guarantees. A slight shift of the winds and we could be in the center of it.
Nine times out of 10, these typhoons pass here with nothing more than a little gusty wind and some rain. It's the one time out of ten you have to watch for.
On the other hand, if you live in a well-built mansion block, the worst you'll have to worry about is a blackout.
kwatt
So scared. How big it is! This typhoon's diameter is almost same size as land of Japan.
In_japan
Already tied everything together in a net. Will collect water in bath tube at the end of the day. Good thing is it will not last long. Worried about Kagoshima and goto jima
ClippetyClop
Tropical cyclone name origins are rotated from a list submitted by western Pacific nations. The previous one (Maysak) was Cambodian, this one Chinese, the next four are from DPR Korea, HK, Japan then Laos. Nations are listed alphabetically.
Japan's next storm name will be 'Kujira'.
In_japan
I know it very well. I am just talking about the coincidence.
Ichiro_WeatherForecaster
Not only torrential rainfalls and storms but also
tide level (sea level) at high tide could be a trigger to cause serious damages in Kyushu region also
Although it’s far from the typhoon,
very warm and humid moisture is flowing toward to Pacific coast of Japan (Tokai and Kanto region ) also. That could lead local heavy rainfalls in the area
Japanoob
I'm guessing from the numerous down votes on the posts of people wishing to 'stay safe/well' this discussion is populated by quite a few cynics. To the afore mentioned cynics remember not every has lived in Japan for as long I expect you have and are prepared for a big typhoon approaching.
People new to living in Japan please do stay safe. Sometimes these typhoons are no more than a very rainy and windy day in London or Seattle. At other times they are down right dangerous!
Do stock up and prepare not to leave the relative safety of your homes for about 24 hours. Err on the side of caution and assume this will be as destructive as some others have in the past.
So yeah stay safe people. All of you (the cynics too!)
half-hearted jumper
The locals are DEFINITELY not "used to this". The locals are panic-buying here (northern Kyushu). This is no run-of-the-mill typhoon.
itsonlyrocknroll
Must say Kochi is disconcerting, could be the lull before the storm, the sky is blue the sun streaming. Humidly is stifling. calm.
Slickdrifter
I will do my best to take care my self and to take of others close to me.
Kyushu area the Slick-drifters family and business. Headed right for us. It's a big storm. I'm feeling a high level of anxiety over it. No doubt.
oyatoi
Why label these typhoons with foreign names when the focus is entirely on Japan? Probably to avoid the risk of controversy, Japan chooses not to follow the naming tradition. Numbering should be the universal default, if only to eliminate the possibility of those with malicious intent stirring up ill by attributing that little bit ‘extra’ to typhoons
memoryfix
Re: “stay safe”
People don’t resent this. It’s just that it’s such an obvious thing. They are not little children.
Also, people are irritated by the constant “stay safe” message associated with the virus.
TorafusuTorasan
@oyatoi--this is an AP article so we get the internationally recognized storm names. For storm coverage without the Maysak, Haishen or Kujira, there is Japanese TV or JMA website.
In_japan
Monday/Tuesday news will be like:
"Haishen" killed x people, injured y people and destroyed z houses before moving to China.
3RENSHO
"Numbering should be the universal default,"
I agree. Numbering is sequential and logical: Typhoon #10 followed after Typhoon #9. Did Haishen follow after Maysak, or vice versa?
oyatoi
Given that most of the readers of this site are Japan based, not to go by the Japanese convention is perverse. Editing AP articles to reflect this (eg replacing the ‘internationally recognized’ bullet train with Shinkansen) is common practice. An even better reason is provided by 3RENSHO.
browny1
I don't know why people find the typhoon naming system so difficult.
This is the 10th typhoon - called Haishen - of the season. As I've posted numerous times and have others, the names are part of the international system for the West pacific region.
Contrary to some peoples ideas, the Japan Meteorological Agency does use the naming system in association with the sequential numbering system.
From their announcement site -
"..台風10号名称HAISHEN（ハイシェン）大きさ - 大型; 強さ- 非常に強い; 存在地域 - 南大東島の南約160km; 中心位置 - 北緯24度25分, 東経131度30分; 進行方向 - 北西; 速さ - 15km/h ; etc etc etc..."