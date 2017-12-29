Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Mechanic dies after being crushed by plane wing at Kagoshima airport

KAGOSHIMA

A mechanic died Friday after he was crushed under a wing of an airplane being pulled into a hangar at Kagoshima Airport in southwestern Japan, a local airline and fire department said.

Japan Air Commuter Co., a subsidiary of Japan Airlines Co, said the man was Koki Kihara, a 31-year-old employee. He was among some 10 people taking part in work to pull a Japan Coast Guard plane into a hanger for a checkup when the aircraft leaned to the left shortly before 1 p.m., and he became trapped between its left wing and the ground.

The mechanic was unconscious when transported to a hospital by helicopter, and he was later pronounced dead.

Police believe that the Saab 340 aircraft tilted when something triggered its left wing wheel to be stored into the plane body, and are further investigating the accident.

The aircraft, 20 meters in length and 22 meters in width, was undergoing an annual checkup, according to the local Japan Coast Guard unit, which has outsourced its maintenance to Japan Air Commuter.

The propeller aircraft is used for patrolling Japanese territorial waters and conducting maritime search-and-rescue operations.

Whoops!

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Poor guy. Carelessness in industry kills a lot of people.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

