Medical interpreters in demand at popular ski resort

Medical interpreters are helping a popular ski resort in Hokkaido deal with injuries to the growing number of foreign tourists using the area's slopes.

To overcome the language barrier, the Kutchan-Kosei General Hospital in the town of Kutchan near the Niseko resort employs a five-member team of medical interpreters. At times, the team deals with nearly 30 foreign patients a day, most of whom have sustained fractures or external injuries while skiing or snowboarding.

Izumi Miyama, 45, is a Sapporo native who studied in Canada and began working at the hospital in December 2010.

If current trends continue, demand for Miyama and her fellow interpreters is likely to grow. The number of foreign visitors staying in Kutchan has surged five-fold in the past decade, with around 116,000 renting accommodation in fiscal 2016 through March 2017.

During the winter season that same fiscal year, the number of foreign patients at the hospital totaled 1,613, topped by Australians.

The resort is increasingly popular with Asian visitors, and in late February Miyama handled the case of a 26-year-old woman from Hong Kong who suffered a knee injury while snowboarding.

Seeing that the woman was anxious to be treated immediately, Miyama helped her to calm down and reassured her that she would receive treatment as soon as possible.

Miyama says it is imperative not to make foreign visitors even more apprehensive than they already are at being injured in an unfamiliar environment. "It is important for us to first listen to what they want to say."

The seasoned medical interpreter likens her role to that of being a spokeswoman for her country. The way she handles foreign patients, she says, can help determine their impression of Japan.

© KYODO