Meteorological Agency warns of more rain, mudslide risk in typhoon-hit areas

The Japanese weather agency warned people in Tokyo and northern Nagano that heavy rainfall Tuesday may set off flooding and mudslides, including in areas recovering from a deadly typhoon.
The Japan Meteorological Agency said heavy rain was expected throughout the day, with waves and thunderstorms possible in Tokyo and the potential for flooding and mudslides in parts of Nagano Prefecture, northwest of Tokyo, including Nagano city.
Authorities also cautioned that landslides and flooding were possible even in areas where official warnings hadn't been issued.
Typhoon Hagibis earlier this month hit northern and central Japan. Nagano, Fukushima and Miyagi were especially hard hit. The government's disaster management office said as of Monday 70 deaths were attributed to the typhoon and 12 people were missing.
The heavy rains from the typhoon caused rivers to overflow or damage dams in dozens of places.
Farm crops were also seriously damaged, including apples, cabbage and cucumbers. The agricultural damage was estimated to be as high as 70 billion yen.
Miyagi prefecture, where as much as 10 centimeters of rain was forecast, cautioned residents that typhoon-damaged areas could be vulnerable to rainfall amounts that normally would not be hazardous, prefecture officials said.
Editor's note: Story has replaced earlier story about approach of typhoons Nos. 20 and 21, which have moved away from Japan.
13 Comments
Tom
I love the sound of rain for sleeping but this is getting old.
darknuts
I usually look forward to typhoons since I always get the day off but Japan could use a break.
kwatt
Typhoons used to seldom come to land of Japan in October years ago. It looks like more would come because sea water is still warm by probably climate change.
Blacklabel
Had enough of all this rain, that’s for sure. Hope the typhoons come on weekends or holidays again. Otherwise people get hurt trying to go to work.
Abigail
Another typhoon. More rain. It could be worse though. Too bad not enough budget to help those in most need but yet the socialites get their budget.
Yrral
Why is the Korean Meteorology Agent more advanced than Japan ,they give a detailed storm track like in America, the NHC in America, is the #1 weather agency
Speed
Good waves right now.
kyushubill
You'd think the AP would do some research.
The first has died and is a low depression, the second will not make land fall.
This from Japan Meteorological Website:
https://www.jma.go.jp/en/typh/
The sky is falling, the sky is falling
zichi
One has faded away the other out to sea.
indigo
long time ago everybody would say: Gods are getting angry.
in the Shinto culture, the nature is a living God who need to be respected.
Seth M
The gods are furious! Or 'someone' has successfully weaponized meteorology and are waging weather warfare on Japan. These recent typhoons only hit Japan, then swirl into and disappear in the north Pacific, something smell fishy..
cleo
The rain is certainly falling, lots of it. And it's falling on places that are already waterlogged, places where riverbanks are already breached.
A typhoon doesn't need to make landfall to cause damage.
Commiserations to all the folk already flooded out of their homes, as still more of the sky falls on them. Stay safe.
indigo
yes indeed, smell fishy.